Wearing glasses makes people appear LESS intelligent, surprising study claims

From the title character in Napoleon Dynamite to McLovin in Superbad, stereotypical “nerds” are often depicted wearing glasses.

But a new study suggests that if you want people to think you’re intelligent, you should consider swapping your glasses for contact lenses.

Researchers at the University of Jordan found that people are perceived as less attractive, less confident and less intelligent when they wear glasses.

A new study suggests that if you want people to think you’re intelligent, you should consider swapping your glasses for contact lenses (stock image)

From the title character in Napoleon Dynamite (pictured) to McLovin in Superbad, stereotypical ‘nerds’ are often depicted wearing glasses

The number of people who need glasses has increased significantly in recent decades.

For example, a 2019 study found that the number of teens who need glasses has nearly doubled since 2012, “because young people spend so many hours a day staring at screens.”

In the new study, the researchers wanted to examine the effect of wearing glasses on attractiveness, self-confidence and intelligence.

The team recruited 517 students in Jordan, of whom 66.9 percent did not wear glasses and 33.1 percent did.

The participants were asked to rate photos of four people with and without glasses on a scale of one to 10 for attractiveness, intelligence and confidence.

The results showed that participants rated images without glasses as more attractive, intelligent, and confident compared to similar images with glasses.

In addition, participants who wore glasses gave higher scores for images with glasses, while participants without glasses gave no higher scores for images without glasses, the researchers explained in their study, published in Cureus.

The researchers emphasize that most previous studies on the impact of wearing glasses have been conducted in Western populations, with contrasting results.

“While our study showed a negative effect of glasses-wearing on intelligence assessment, studies in Western populations found a positive effect on intelligence perception for images and people wearing glasses, with this variability likely due to different cultural associations with wearing glasses,” they explained.

“Compared to Western studies where eyeglasses positively influence a person’s intelligence image, our study of participants of Arab ethnicities rated images with glasses with lower intelligence scores compared to images without glasses, which could represent some sort of social stigma. wearing glasses among Jordanians.’

The researchers point out a number of limitations that they believe should be considered in future projects.

“We did not assess the effect of the eyeglass rim, facial features and other factors that can influence the perception of attractiveness,” they wrote.

However, they hope the findings could be helpful in developing strategies to encourage people who need glasses to actually wear them.

“Vision correction with glasses has associated social and personality effects on the wearer,” they concluded.

“Studying these effects can provide insight into how to increase compliance with these correctives.”