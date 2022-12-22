Wealthy property owner who abused vulnerable woman she kept her as a ‘domestic slave’ is jailed

A wealthy landlady who beat, kicked and verbally abused a vulnerable woman she kept as a ‘house slave’ has been sentenced to prison.

Farzana Kausar, 58, gradually entrapped Jacqueline Whittington, 60, over a period of 16 years through a campaign of physical, verbal and psychological abuse.

Mrs. Whittington had to work 14 hours a day, cooking, cleaning and taking care of her three young children. She was not paid for the “years of toil” and saw her benefit money confiscated by the landlady.

Yesterday, Kausar was sentenced to six years and eight months behind bars after a Lewes Crown Court jury found her guilty of holding a person in slavery or servitude. Ms Whittington remains in the care of the health services.

Farzana Kausar, 58, has been jailed for more than six years after keeping an elderly woman as a ‘house slave’ for 16 years

Lewes Crown Court learned how Kausar, of Worthing, West Sussex, was a wealthy woman who owned several prestigious properties in Brighton and London which she rented out to tenants.

Mrs. Whittington – a longtime alcoholic – had left her husband and four children in the 1990s. She first met Kausar around 2004 when she lived in a flat in Worthing, East Sussex owned by the defendant’s mother.

Mrs. Whittington was asked to do some work for the family and was taken to London to decorate a house.

But while there, Kausar told her she didn’t want to go back to the Worthing flat and would be accommodated in London instead.

Soon after, she moved in with Kausar, her husband Mohammed Hanif and their young daughter Isla.

She initially worked as a live-in housekeeper, doing household chores while staying at various addresses in London and Brighton.

Mrs. Whittington was ‘forced to work unreasonably long hours’ and was so afraid of Kausar’s anger or violence that she ‘walked on eggshells’ all her life.

The victim had no contract of employment and although Kausar promised to pay her for her work, the mother of four never received any wages. Instead, Kausar took full control of her victim’s finances.

She would open and withdraw bank accounts in her name and apply for benefits on her behalf.

The 62-year-old’s bank accounts were also used to pay bills from across Kausar’s property empire and her name was used to register Kausar’s car for use by disabled people, allowing her to evade road taxes and park in disabled parking spaces.

Kausar, who sent her daughter to the exclusive £14,000 a year Roedean girls’ school, took Mrs Whittington’s benefits, although she regularly bought her cigarettes and alcohol.

Over the years, the court heard that Kausar took around £80,000 worth of benefits from Mrs Whittington.

Kausar would also accompany Mrs. Whittington to all of her medical appointments – as if she were her caretaker.

The jury was told that Kausar also attacked the mother of four in a rage, ripping a necklace off her throat and slamming her glasses into her face, leaving her with a cut.

The owner of the property once barged into a doctor’s office while Mrs. Whittington was in the middle of an appointment. Kausar accompanied her to all her medical appointments and pretended to be her caretaker.

Police were first made aware of the callous treatment of the landlady in May 2019 when the family’s nanny, Michelle Ormiston, witnessed the ‘shocking’ treatment of the live-in helper.

Ms. Ormiston – who was hired to support Kausar’s family – reported that the victim was a victim of assault and appeared to perform most of the household chores while also living at the address.

Adult social services and the police were notified of the situation. Officers visited the address where they found all of the victim’s belongings in black garbage bags, while she was forced to sleep in the nursery.

She was unable to access her IDs, passports or bank cards, which were found in a locked room – as well as financial documents made out in her name to addresses she had no connection with.

Kausar was arrested on suspicion of modern slavery and assault, and was released on bail while police investigated further.

The victim was temporarily cared for in Brighton and Hove and supported by social services, but disappeared a short time later.

Her phone numbers were cut off, she left her GP and did not contact any of the support services.

The 62-year-old only resurfaced when the officer in charge of the case received a letter – supposedly from the victim – in which she retracted her allegations and claimed that it was an elaborate scheme by the informant to get Kausar into trouble.

But in May 2020, police were able to trace the victim to an address in London.

Kausar was charged with holding a person in slavery or servitude between August 2015 and May 2019.

She was also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice by getting Mrs Whittington to drop her charges.

Yesterday she was sentenced to six years for the first charge and eight months for attempted perverting the course of justice.

Modern slavery laws were only introduced in 2015 in response to a growing need for legislation.

Judge Christine Laing KC said during her sentencing: “No sentence I can pronounce can undo the damage done to Jacqueline Whittington, repair her relationship with her own family, or restore the years and years in which she was deprived of the freedom to to lead life. way’.

She said the victim was a vulnerable woman who clearly had problems with alcohol and a strained relationship with her own family.

Judge Laing said, “You took advantage of that vulnerability and had an utterly cocky contempt for her as a person. You exerted more and more control over her.’

She said that because she had no control over her own life, Mrs. Whittington became increasingly dependent on Kausar for her daily needs, trapping her in a “life of drudgery.”

Judge Laing said Ms Whittington was regularly abused both verbally and physically by Kausar.

She said: ‘You regularly subjected her to physical violence, hitting and punching and pinching and hair pulling and kicking’.

Judge Laing added that Kausar’s treatment led Ms Whittington to “contemplate suicide”.

“Her life has been destroyed and you played the leading role in it.”

Prosecutor Ryan Richter argued how the “defendant took control of Mrs. Whittington’s life and isolated her so that she became dependent on her.”

He said the violence started when Kausar threw a recycling box at her for leaving some cooked meat in the kitchen.

When the family went on holiday abroad, Mrs. Whittington traveled along to act as a maid.

She told police that Kausar was working to isolate her from any contacts or friends and was increasingly controlling. She claimed that although she did own a cell phone, it was often confiscated by the defendant.

And when her mother died, she only found out weeks later that it had happened and that the funeral had already taken place.

Mr Richter told the court: ‘Mrs Kausar would tell her she wouldn’t last a minute if she went out alone and told her, ‘At least with me you have a roof over your head.”

He said her scrutiny led to “years of toil” that involved physical, mental and financial abuse.

Mr Richter said: ‘Ms Whittington was verbally abused and physically beaten, punched, kicked and punched and dragged across the table. A car door was closed on her ankle, breaking it.

The court heard that Mrs Whittington’s health had completely collapsed as a result of the case.

Judge Laing said that while the indictment only covers four years due to parliamentary legislation, she cannot ignore the fact that the scrutiny had begun “many years earlier”.

She also recommended that Mrs Ormiston receive a £500 High Sheriff award for raising the alarm about Mrs Whittington’s treatment.