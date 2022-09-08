Wealthy New Yorkers with plans to move to Palm Beach are hesitant due to private school shortage

The Titans of Wall Street flights to Florida are putting their migration plans and real estate deals on hold due to a lack of private school openings in Palm Beach.

Since the pandemic began, thousands of New Yorkers have traded bleak winters for the Sunshine State, but some of the wealthiest among them are facing a significant supply problem: a lack of private schools to rival the elite education their children have received in the Big Apple.

As a result, some real estate agents lose high pay days because they see home buyers who haven’t been given a place for their children, slowing down the sales process.

Currently, the average price of a single-family home in Palm Beach is $16 million.

At Oxbridge Academy in Palm Springs — where former first son Barron Trump attends high school — spokesperson Scott Siegfried told DailyMail.com that the school has a waiting list for most classes.

The conversation with parents about securing a spot at the prestigious prep school founded by billionaire Bill Koch in 2011 is “quite common,” he told DailyMail.com.

In the past year alone, Oxbridge registrations have increased from 510 to 562, and a ‘strong pool of applicants’ is expected for the coming cycle. The tuition at the academy is $35,000.

According to the US Census, about 10,000 people moved to Palm Beach between 2020 and 2021, with more coming in until 2022.

Admission to Benjamin costs $33,5100 per child per year at the 60-year-old prep school

At the elite Benjamin School — which costs up to $33,5100 a year — applications have increased 100% over the past five years.

“We just don’t have enough space,” the principal of the school, Amy Jablonski, told the real deal.

School board member Matt Brannon said families have put moving plans on hold due to lack of places in schools.

“Until they can get into certain schools, they won’t uproot their families.”

The Donna Klein Jewish Academy in Boca Raton, Palm Beach County is another school that has seen a boost in enrollment in recent years as families wanting their children to receive a Jewish education flock from New York to Florida.

The American Heritage School’s Palm Beach campus, where enrollments are up 25%-30% and waiting lists now start at birth.

Some waiting lists in schools stretch for years, and affluent buyers pay an average of $16 million each, according to the New York Postcan hardly imagine registering their descendants with local public institutions.

Goldman Sachs announced it will open an office in Florida in June 2021.

Citadel, the massive hedge fund, announced plans in June 2022 to move its global headquarters to Miami, from Chicago.

Elliott Management and Blackstone also both announced moves to Florida in October 2022.

As the trend of major financial institutions moving to Florida continues, some New York-based private schools are considering oceanfront expansions to accommodate their clients.

dr. Douglas Laurie, president of the American Heritage School, tells the Daily Mail that his colleagues in the prep school industry are seriously considering plans to establish versions of their institutions in South Florida.

Laurie told the Daily Mail there are “years of waiting lists” to get into American Heritage Schools, and some parents contact him once their child is born.

According to the Real Deal report, Kelly Smallridge, president of the Palm Beach County Business Development Board, said, “Out-of-state private schools want to track their client.”