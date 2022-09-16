Wealthy Martha’s Vineyard declares 50 migrants flown in by Gov. DeSantis a ‘humanitarian crisis’

Martha’s Vineyard authorities have described the arrival of 50 migrants on their prosperous island as a ‘humanitarian crisis’, despite the median household income being significantly higher than the national average.

The statement came when a lawmaker who previously said he “would love” to see the wealthy area turned into a “refuge” for immigrants chided Governor Ron DeSantis for flying 50 migrants in.

“For our island community, here’s an update on the current humanitarian crisis on Martha’s Vineyard,” the tourist office’s official account tweeted Thursday.

“We thank people for their continued help.”

The community issued a statement saying they were working on a “coordinated regional response” and that two emergency shelters had been created.

“All activated local Emergency Management will remain in effect as we learn more and anticipate the coordinated response from our state partners.”

Martha’s Vineyard officials on Thursday alerted locals to the ‘humanitarian crisis’ sparked by the 50 migrant new arrivals

The exclusive enclave is where Barack and Michelle Obama bought their $12 million vacation home in 2019 and where he celebrated his 60th birthday last year.

In 2017, John Kerry purchased a historic waterfront property in Chilmark for $11.75 million.

Famous visitors include Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and members of the Kennedy family.

The average house in Martha’s Vineyard is worth nearly $800,000, according to the censusand the average household is $77,370 — well above the national average of $67,521.

Keith Chatinover, a Democratic county commissioner for the area, made the comments in response to Sen. Ted Cruz having introduced a bill for Democrat-run areas to become a post of entry for processing migrants.

But he now seems unhappy that his wish has been granted and has been retweeting rants throughout the day accusing the Florida governor of being a fascist and human trafficker for sending migrants to the billionaire enclave.

He told the MVTimes in October 2021: “I’d like to see Martha’s Vineyard become a haven for new immigrants to this country, but Senator Cruz has no idea what he’s talking about in regards to a ‘border crisis.’

But now he’s being called out for the comments after branding DeSantis a “fascist” for escalating the immigration war with Democrat-controlled areas.

DeSantis flew two planes carrying 50 migrants to the liberal city on the island.

He also called out the Texas senator for his comments last year, saying, “I’m really living rent-free in your head huh Ted Cruz.”

Chatinover tweeted that he ‘supports refugee resettlement’ but has a problem when they are not ‘notified in advance’ to ‘help adequately’ the migrants

DeSantis flew the two planes without giving any warning, sparking criticism from Democrats — including New York City Mayor Eric Adams

Chatinover retweeted someone else calling DeSantis ‘fascist scum’ and saying he ‘should be prosecuted for human trafficking’

Keith Chatinover, a district commissioner for the area, made the comments in response to Sen. Ted Cruz introducing a bill to make Democrat-run areas a post of entry for processing migrants.

School buses were used to take the group of migrants, mainly from Venezuela, to the church that was providing shelter

Cruz tweeted that he was “confused” about Chatinover reprimanding DeSantis for sending the illegal immigrants to the area – where the Obamas, Oprah Winfrey and Larry David own properties.

Chatinover tweeted that he “supports the resettlement of refugees” but has a problem when they are not notified “in advance” to “help adequately” the migrants.

He added that the chaos of the situation for Republicans to “prove a point” was a “blatant disregard” for human rights.

State Representative Dylan Fernandes posted a photo showing him with a group of migrants after vowing to help

Fernandes said some migrants will likely need to be relocated to an ‘off-island location’ due to limited housing availability at Martha’s Vineyard

Chatinover retweeted another who called DeSantis “fascist scum” and said he should be “prosecuted for human trafficking.”

Responding to Ted Cruz’s tweet defending DeSantis, he said, “Watch Ted Cruz how when refugees came to our shores, we gave them food and shelter—not cages and family segregation.”

Assistant Speaker of the US House Katherine Clark has also criticized DeSantis’ actions, calling him “despicable” for “playing politics with human life.”

Democratic state representative Dylan Fernandes has labeled the move “inhumane” and accused the Florida governor of using people as “political pawns.”

Fernandes said some migrants will likely need to be relocated to an “off-island location” due to limited housing availability at Martha’s Vineyard.

DeSantis press secretary Bryan Griffin criticized the left’s response, saying their anger is misplaced.

He added: “The outrage from the left, which focuses not on border policies that encourage people smuggling and dangerous journeys across Central America, but on charter flights to their own door, speaks volumes.”

After their arrival on Wednesday, the migrants stayed overnight at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Edgartown, which provided emergency shelter by emptying the parish hall and setting up cots.

Dozens of Martha’s Vineyard representatives rejected DESantis and the Republican party for the move

Immigrants gather with their belongings outside St Andrews Episcopal Church, a small parish in Edgartown

After their arrival on Wednesday, the migrants stayed overnight at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Edgartown, which provided emergency shelter by emptying the parish hall and setting up cots.

The small parish in the center is on a quiet tree-lined street and nestled among millions of houses, with a five-bedroom house next door currently for sale for $3.95 million, and another house that sold for $3.95 million last year. $4.6 million.

St. Andrew’s is also just over five miles from the Obama family’s $11.75 million vacation complex, which sits on the coastal fringe of Edgartown.

Martha’s Vineyard residents and local officials have been quick to express outrage at DeSantis and other GOP governors for their migrant transplant programs.