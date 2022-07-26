Wealthy British tourist may have been taking selfie when he was killed by helicopter blade in Greece

A wealthy young Briton who was horribly killed in a helicopter crash in Athens may have been trying to take a selfie when he was hit by the plane’s tail rotor, Greek media reported.

The victim, 21, was said to have been using his cell phone at the time of the accident last night at a private helipad near the Greek capital.

He reportedly walked behind the Bell 407 helicopter while its engines were still running and was beheaded by the plane’s tail rotor at 6:20 p.m. yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the private heliport on the outskirts of Athens, but the victim was said to have been killed almost immediately by the high-speed rotor.

Investigators are investigating the circumstances of the accident, but the pilot could be charged with manslaughter if he told passengers to leave the helicopter before the engine and propellers had stopped.

The tourists had flown from Mykonos to the helipad in Spata and were to take a private limousine to Eleftherios Venizelos airport

Athens-based Open TV said it’s possible the victim was “on the phone or trying to take a selfie when the accident happened.”

It is believed that the privately trained victim allegedly left the four-seat Bell 407 helicopter at the St Tomas private helipad in Spata, Athens, when it somehow became trapped by the spinning tail rotor blade.

His parents followed in a second helicopter on a private charter from Mykonos to Athens as the group returned home to the UK after a holiday.

Previous reports suggested a sibling saw the tragedy happen, but it is now believed the Briton was traveling with friends.

The family planned to disembark at the Superior Air helipad before being chauffeured to Eleftherios Venizelos Airport where they would board the family’s private jet for a return flight to the UK.

Police and aircraft investigators will focus on why he left the plane while the rotors were still spinning.

Emergency services were called to the private heliport on the outskirts of Athens, but the victim is believed to have been killed almost instantly (Photo: Scene today)

The propellers tend to continue for about two minutes after the engine is turned off, unless the pilot pushes a button to stop them after about 50 seconds.

Pilots must thoroughly instruct their passengers to stay indoors until all movement has stopped, but the helicopter has no locks and no crew other than the pilot to guide the passengers.

The pilot has been arrested on charges of manslaughter and two ground technicians have also been detained by police while investigators investigate the circumstances of the accident.

The chairman of the Union of Police Officers of Southeast Attica George Kaliakmanis told MailOnline: “As far as I know, the Bell 407 type helicopter cannot be locked from the inside.

Police sources have not revealed the family involved, but it is clear that they are extremely wealthy and enjoyed a vacation on the luxurious Greek island of Mykonos (pictured)

‘The investigation now focuses on the safety measures from the pilot. Did he tell them to wait or not?

“There are two propellers on the helicopter. One that operates at 500 revolutions/second and one that operates at 2500 revolutions/second. These propellers will run for about 2 minutes from the moment he turns off the engine, unless he pushes a button that causes them to stop after 50 seconds. Also keep in mind that the propellers are not visible due to the speed.’

Immediately after the incident, the pilot told his colleague in the second helicopter, which was carrying the boy’s parents, to be diverted without landing at the heliport in Spata, so that they could be spared the horrific spectacle and landed at El. Venizelos airport.

Sources said the 115-mile journey in two helicopters would have cost more than £15,000.