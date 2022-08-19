Wealth managers warn retail investors over rising inflation

Wealth managers have urged retail investors to consider the impact of rising inflation in the wake of a 10.1 per cent rise in UK consumer prices revealed this week.

Savers should try to pay off their debts, review current and future spending intentions and retirement plans and reduce the effects of inflation on their portfolios as a result of rising prices, financial experts say.

Official July inflation statistics broke the double-digit barrier for the first time in more than four decades, reaching an annualized 10.1 percent. UK households are experiencing the highest inflation in the G7 group of advanced economies.

Inflation not only leads to increased concerns about the cost of living, but also leads to poor market performance, making it more difficult for savers to monitor their wealth through investment.

According to an analysis by investment platform Interactive Investor, only gold and residential investments gained in inflation-adjusted terms in the year to the end of June, while other asset classes lost value in real terms.

“Rising inflation continues to attack consumers from all angles and shows no signs of easing any time soon,” said Les Cameron, a savings expert at M&G Wealth.

Cameron said official inflation statistics were more useful as a broad economic gauge than as a guide to households rethinking their budgets. “The measure of inflation is ‘one size fits all,’ so depending on your age and lifestyle, your reality may seem very different,” he said.

Instead of assuming prices will increase by about 10 percent across the board, people should dig into their personal budgets to see how much they’re spending in different categories and how much those costs are going up. Lower-income earners, who spend a higher proportion of their income on food, will be hit harder, as food prices rose by 12.7 percent, for example.

Housing costs rose 9.1 percent overall in the year to July, an impact split between renters and homeowners, many of whom will have to worry about knock-on effects on their mortgages.

Adrian Lowery, a financial analyst at British asset manager Evelyn Partners (formerly Tilney, Smith & Williamson), said higher inflation increased pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates.

“[This] should really focus the minds of borrowers who can take steps to try and stick to the rates that are in the market right now,” he said. “Some lenders will consider withdrawing their best rates after this inflation data.”

“The rising cost of paying off mortgage debt is wreaking havoc on homeowners, especially those with larger loans that will need to be renegotiated in the coming year,” he added.

The cost of other loans is also expected to rise, so experts suggest households pay off as much debt as possible before higher interest rates bite even harder.

Retirees face particular challenges as rising prices make it tempting to get more out of their retirement savings while markets have hammered portfolios.

“In response to the rising cost of living, it may make sense to take more income from your pot to maintain your standard of living, but this increases the risk of your fund running out early,” said Tom Selby, chief of retirement policy at AJ Bel.

“This risk will be even greater if larger take-ups are combined with substantial market declines — something many have already experienced in 2022.”

Of AJ Bell’s clients, 16 percent of retirement investors increased their withdrawals. But a larger cohort, 24 percent, cut their incomes when markets fell, and 60 percent held out.

“To retire, people will need bigger pension pots than before to cope with rising prices, but at the same time they will probably be even more careful about using their retirement savings for fear they will run out of money too quickly. . They are caught between a rock and a hard place,” said Becky O’Connor, head of pensions and savings at Interactive Investor.

The simultaneous sell-off of stocks and bonds for much of this year has been particularly difficult for DIY investors, as conventional wisdom holds that losses in one asset class must be offset by another. Interactive Investor said the average Isa portfolio on its platform lost 16 percent in the year to June.

Dan Howe, head of investment trusts at Janus Henderson, said: “It is essential in inflationary environments like this that families and individuals take action to protect their savings . . . Diversification is our friend in times of uncertainty.”