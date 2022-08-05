‘We won’t have a clue it’s coming’: Jim Molan’s chilling warning on China’s war with Taiwan, US

A former Australian Army Major General has warned that China could attack American assets in a similar way to the infamous surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in World War II.

Liberal Senator Jim Molan believes… it is possible that China could achieve its dual goal of removing US influence from the western Pacific and bringing Taiwan under its control by attacking US resources in the region.

“When they remove America from the Western Pacific, they say to Taiwan, well, Taiwan, what are you going to do now? Are you going to fight on without the Americans supporting you? Of course not,’ said Mr Molan Sky News Australia.

He then warned that Australia would have to be very careful with its commitment to the United States if such a scenario were to arise.

“Whatever the war is going to be, it’s going to be advanced technology, it’s going to be sharp, it’s going to be fast — and we’ll have no idea it’s coming,” he said.

Taiwan is located about 130 km off the coast of mainland China, where the East China Sea meets the South China Sea

Earlier this week, China said it would hold a massive series of war games around Taiwan, starting on August 2 and lasting until August 8.

The military exercises block the island from the outside world and penetrate its territorial waters, with ground, air and naval forces conducting live fire drills in what is the biggest threat to the area’s independence in decades.

The increased aggression from Beijing was sparked by US President Nancy Pelosi – the third highest ranking politician in America – who provocatively visited the island on August 3.

Pelosi has been a high-profile critic of China’s human rights record for decades, and the trip has been seen as a testament to that legacy as she nears the end of her career.

Beijing appears to be rehearsing for an attack on the island, which President Xi Jinping promised to “reunite” with the mainland.

If China invades, the US is expected to take steps to defend Taiwan’s independence, despite its official stance in support of a “one China” policy that does not recognize Taiwan’s sovereignty.

It is home to 23 million people and was ruled several times by Dutch colonizers, the Qing emperors of China and Imperial Japan.

Taiwan sees itself as an independent country, while China sees it as a breakaway province in need of ‘reunification’.

The most recent crisis between Taiwan and China was in 1995, when China attempted to intimidate Taiwan with a series of missile tests, which led to a massive display of military might by the US, which ultimately led Beijing to withdraw.

In 2019, Xi Jinping – the current president of China – gave a speech in which he vowed to “reunite” Taiwan with the mainland, calling it the “great trend of history.”

He opened the door to peaceful reunification, but added: “We promise not to give up the use of force and retain the ability to take all necessary measures.”

Xi’s comments came amid a massive update from the Chinese military, and after China built bases on islands in the South China Sea and threatened American ships sailing near them.

In the years since his speech, Beijing has harassed Taiwan by flying military jets across the Strait in increasing numbers.

The US, meanwhile, is forging new alliances in the region with countries such as India, Australia and Japan to counterbalance Beijing’s power.

Ms Pelosi’s visit came at a bad time for Mr Xi, who is preparing to be named president for a historic third term in the fall and sees the reunification of Taiwan as his destiny.

He has responded with unprecedented force, making the bold and destructive claim that “whoever plays with fire will die.”

Any war between Taiwan and China – whether or not the US was involved – would surely lead to bloodshed and destabilization in the Asian region.

Taiwan is well equipped and although much smaller than China, it has been preparing for an attack on the mainland for decades.