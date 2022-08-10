‘We will not allow China to isolate Taiwan’: Nancy Pelosi again defends her Taiwan trip

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the US’s unofficial relationship with Taiwan remained unchanged after her visit, but the US would not allow China to “isolate” the island.

“We will not allow China to isolate Taiwan,” Pelosi said at a news conference, flanked by members of the congressional delegation she brought with her. “They won’t stop us from going to Taiwan… That was our goal, to salute this thriving democracy.”

Pelosi defended the trip that provoked Chinese anger and a lot of threats and military exercises: “Our goal in going to Taiwan was to say that we built this strong relationship on the status quo, which we support.”

“They say we’re trying to disrupt – no, the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979… set the terms of our relationship.”

“There’s no getting around that,” she added.

With the Taiwan Relations Act, US policy began of strategic ambiguity and created an unofficial diplomatic and economic route between the US and Taiwan. It recognized China’s ‘One China principle’, but neither supported nor criticized it. The US has not publicly said whether it would come to Taiwan’s aid if China invaded, but has urged the PRC not to do so.

Pelosi also told reporters she does not “remember” the military told her not to go to Taiwan. Before the trip, Biden told reporters, “The military doesn’t think it’s a good idea.”

“We are very proud of our army. Their preparation, I think, minimized the impact of the Chinese on our journey. So they took very good care of us,” Pelosi said.

When asked if Biden was being too careful with Taiwan, Pelosi declined to comment.

“We are following the president’s example,” Pelosi said on a strong initiative in Asia-Pacific. “It was a remarkable journey.”

Pelosi’s delegation also made stops in Singapore, Malaysia, Japan and South Korea.

Pelosi defended the trip that provoked Chinese anger and a slew of threats and military exercises: “Our goal in going to Taiwan was to say that we built this strong relationship on the status quo, which we support”

The speaker confirmed that her son, Paul Pelosi Jr., was accompanying her on the trip. “His role was to be my escort,” she said. When asked if he had any “business dealings” during the trip, the speaker replied, “No, he hasn’t. Of course not.’

Paul sits on the boards of two lithium mining companies – St. George’s Eco-Mining and Altair International Corp. Asian countries produce about 75 percent of the world’s lithium batteries.

Rep. Gregory Meeks, DN.Y., chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said 250,000 people lined up to greet US lawmakers as they landed in Taipei.

“They want to know we’re there, they want to see our soft power,” he said.

The New York Democrat blamed China for provocations.

“It’s not us who want to change the status quo, you see that coming from Beijing.”

Another member who joined the trip said the US would not be controlled by China’s threats.

“If the cost of avoiding these kinds of provocative measures is to cede control of Taiwan to the People’s Republic of China, or to cede control of our travel schedules in Congress to the People’s Republic of China, then That’s not a price we’re going to pay.” pay,” said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.).

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has vowed to continue navigating warships through the Taiwan Strait and conduct air operations in the region in response to ramped-up Chinese military exercises following Pelosi’s visit, according to a New York Times. report.

US and Taiwanese officials worry that China will use the trip as an excuse to bully Taiwan for months or years to come. They worry that it could potentially speed up the timetable of a large-scale Chinese invasion and takeover, just as China took over Hong Kong.

China ended a series of week-long fire drills around Taiwan on Tuesday but said it plans to continue regular patrols in the disputed waters between the two countries.

Pelosi, center, walks with Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, left, as she arrives in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, August 2, 2022

The army of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) conducts long-range exercises in the Taiwan Strait, August 4, 2022

Chinese Army Eastern Theater Command released this image of fighter jets during a military exercise on Aug. 9.

A Kang Ding-class frigate Di Hua of the Taiwan Navy leaves a port to guard a Navy Force ship of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), at an undisclosed location in Taiwan August 8, 2022

Taiwanese officials have alleged that China sent 17 fighter jets across the median line in the Taiwan Strait. Both sides have understood for decades that crossing the median line would mean serious escalation.

Meanwhile, Taiwan launched its own anti-invasion drills this week.

“Given the military intimidation caused by China, Taiwan will not fear or flinch, and will defend its sovereignty, national security and free and democratic way of life more vigorously,” Taiwan’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. . to Reuters.