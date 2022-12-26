‘We weren’t quite sure what was going on’: Young Bomber reflects on tumultuous first season

“The leaders, especially the veteran players in the group, were very important in that period because, especially as young players, we don’t know what to think about it… So they kept us in a good frame of mind, which was good. . They were really strong.”
Heppell’s captaincy has been in question since the start of the year, and new coach Brad Scott recently stepped back and guaranteed the job would be his next year.
But D’Ambrosio praised the captain’s impact, saying he was instrumental in helping the club through the year and keeping the culture intact.
“Heppell, I can literally talk to him about anything and he’ll help me out, which is really nice. And especially as a young player, I’m trying to get as much advice as possible, so that I can be better every day. So to have him is very, yes, it’s very, very special.”
He added that the other outlets took him under their wing, including Mason Redman, Andrew McGrath and Nick Hind.
While D’Ambrosio said he has always prioritized having things outside of football, this has become especially true now in the AFL system, which can be mentally and physically demanding.
“It gets so mentally exhausting and it’s so exhausting at times… So it’s really important when you go home and whatever, you have something to do that’s not football related.
“But I think if you love what you do like I do, I think so, that takes care of itself. So yeah, having that balance, I think is very important, especially in a professional sports environment.”
Something that keeps the young man armed with his feet on the ground is his weekly or biweekly dinner with his family.
“My favorite food is a plate of gnocchi and she [his nonna] cook the best gnocchi ever. So when she does that, I’m always looking forward to going there,” laughed D’Ambrosio.
“I love spending time with family and it’s like a way to…not even think about football or anything like that, which is the best, like I just go there for the purpose of spending time with my grandparents.”
