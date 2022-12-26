‘We weren’t quite sure what was going on’: Young Bomber reflects on tumultuous first season

“The leaders, especially the veteran players in the group, were very important in that period because, especially as young players, we don’t know what to think about it… So they kept us in a good frame of mind, which was good. . They were really strong.”

Heppell’s captaincy has been in question since the start of the year, and new coach Brad Scott recently stepped back and guaranteed the job would be his next year.

But D’Ambrosio praised the captain’s impact, saying he was instrumental in helping the club through the year and keeping the culture intact.

“Heppell, I can literally talk to him about anything and he’ll help me out, which is really nice. And especially as a young player, I’m trying to get as much advice as possible, so that I can be better every day. So to have him is very, yes, it’s very, very special.”

He added that the other outlets took him under their wing, including Mason Redman, Andrew McGrath and Nick Hind.