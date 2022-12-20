‘We were ready’: California ShakeAlert warns 3 million ahead of Tuesday’s big quake in biggest test yet

The magnitude-6.4 quake along the far reaches of coastal Northern California didn’t rattle any windows or knock items off shelves in the Bay Area, but it did wake hundreds — as far south as San Diego – who had signed up for the new earthquake warning system that sends alerts to mobile phones.

“This definitely needs to be refined if it’s going to wake people up in the middle of the night,” a San Diego receiver responded to a question from the U.S. Geological Survey’s ShakeAlert system on Twitter on Tuesday.

In Burlingame, Rohit Vashisht woke up early Tuesday morning to a buzzing telephone. But he and his wife didn’t mind being woken up by the alerts on their phones.

“It was very helpful in a way,” Vashisht later said. “We were ready, just in case. After that we had a great night’s sleep.”

After a decade of development, an earthquake early warning system has come online for some 50 million people on the West Coast. It was given trial runs with a magnitude 4.4 earthquake near Santa Rosa in September and a magnitude 5.1 earthquake east of San Jose in October. But Tuesday’s powerful 6.4 was the biggest test yet, and state officials were thrilled.

Mark Ghilarducci, director of the California Office of Emergency Services, said the Shake Alert system, developed by the U.S. Geological Survey, was “capable of sending alarms to about 3 10 seconds before the quake started shaking.” million people in Northern California.”

“I was very happy to give individuals the opportunity to fall, cover and hold or move to a safe place within those 10 seconds,” Ghilarducci said at a press conference on Tuesday. “The system worked as we hoped.”

Several countries, including Japan, Mexico, China and Turkey, have long had such earthquake warning systems. The US system is more than 80% complete. It is planned to have 1,115 California sensors and faster airtime, with additional sensors in Oregon and Washington, aiming to give residents critical seconds of warning before an earthquake hits.

The ShakeAlert system detects the first waves of ground motion from an earthquake, which move quickly and are weaker than the more damaging second set of waves. Processing centers in Seattle, Menlo Park and Pasadena analyze the data to identify the earthquake’s epicenter and strength and publish a ShakeAlert message, which then goes to various government and private partners to be sent as an alert.

Alert thresholds vary – wireless emergency alerts for cell phones for the general public are activated at magnitude 5 or higher and a modified Mercalli intensity scale of at least IV for light shaking. People can also download private apps that issue warnings at magnitude 4.5 and intensity level III for weak shaking.

Examples of apps include MyShake, developed by UC Berkeley, and QuakeAlertUSA, by Early Warning Labs.

Joshua Bashioum, founder and CEO of Early Warning Labs, maker of QuakeAlertUSA, said their app calculates shaking intensity based on the user’s location to provide more meaningful alerts.

“We actually only warned users who we knew would feel the shaking,” Bashioum said. “It worked out pretty well.”

Other systems have features that base alerts on the user’s home or work location.

The San Diego receiver had the ShakeReady SD Alert, the early warning Shake Alert app in San Diego County. The organization did not answer questions about why warnings were issued on Tuesday.

But Robert de Groot, the national coordinator of outreach and education for ShakeAlert at the USGS’s Pasadena Field Office, said the focus was a meaningful warning to those who could use it. He said some of those at risk from the quake were given as much as 20 seconds of warning, while others were given a warning for being too close to the epicenter. But false alarms have been less of a concern until now.

“Shake Alert made no mistakes in its calculations,” said de Groot. “We provide that data to delivery partners, their mechanisms do exactly what the data asks of them. What we maximize through this is human safety. And you might say, “How do you promote human safety when people get alarm after alarm after alarm?” But we are not at a level now where we have reached the exhaustion of people. By having it set up the way it is now, it gives people who are really and truly potentially at risk a chance to be safer.

Like many who got warnings but didn’t shake, Debi Smith of Ashland, Oregon, 225 miles from the quake, wasn’t too scared but hopes they can fine-tune the system to avoid unnecessary alarm.

“When the alarm came in, nothing happened,” Smith said. “It was a bit confusing, so I didn’t sleep for a few hours while I looked everything up. My daughter called up close and we had a good few hours of good laughs, wondering how many people were crouched in their doorways.”