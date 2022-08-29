‘We rejoiced like the day Nelson Mandela was freed’: Meghan shares Lion King cast member’s comment

<!–

Meghan Markle said a South African cast member of the Lion King movie told her that they rejoiced in the streets as we did when Mandela was released from prison when she married Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the star-studded premiere of the Disney remake in July 2019, standing alongside A-listers including Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

“I just had Archie. It was such a cruel chapter. I was afraid to go out,” she said in an interview with the cut magazine, which comes out today.

A cast member from South Africa pulled her aside. “He looked at me and he’s just light. He said, “I just want you to know: when you married into this family, we rejoiced in the street just as we did when Mandela was released from prison.”

A cast member from South Africa pulled her aside. She told The Cut: “He looked at me, and he’s just light. He said, “I just want you to know: when you got married into this family, we were just as happy on the street as when Mandela was released from prison.” Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day in May 2018

Meghan Markle, 41, was interviewed by The Cut (pictured). During the interview, Meghan shared a gushing comment from a cast member during the London premiere of Lion King in 2019

The Duchess of Sussex has not named the cast member.

The comments came as part of an extended interview with The Cut – part of New York magazine – in which she claimed that what the couple asked for when they wanted financial freedom was not “reinventing the wheel.”

The fashion publication reported today that Meghan, 41, listed a “handful of princes and princesses and dukes who have exactly the arrangement they wanted,” although none of these royals are mentioned in the article.

And Meghan, speaking with New York-based feature film writer Allison P Davis, said, “That’s not something we were allowed to do, for whatever reason, even though several other members of the family do just that.”

When asked ‘Why do you think that is so?’ she replied simply, ‘Why do you think that is so?’, while the interviewer Ms. Davis said she said this ‘straight back with a side eye suggesting that I should understand without being told’.

Meghan also said ‘I’ll be back…on Instagram’ – with Ms Davies describing ‘her eyes burning and devilish’. It comes after she shut down all of her social media accounts prior to her wedding to Harry in 2018. But later in the article, it reads: “Later, Meghan would say she was no longer sure she would actually return to Instagram.”

Nelson Mandela, accompanied by his wife Winnie, raises his hand to celebrate as he leaves Victor Verster Prison near Cape Town on February 11, 1990, after 27 years in apartheid prisons.

The article states that Harry and Meghan have proposed to ‘The Firm’ to work on behalf of the monarchy but make their own money, with the Duchess saying, ‘Maybe then all the noise will stop.’

The Duchess, who celebrated her birthday earlier this month, will return to the UK with Prince Harry next week for a short trip.

However, the pair are unlikely to visit the Queen in Balmoral, with a royal expert saying the ‘family gap is getting worse, not better’.

Tensions have reportedly been heightened by growing concerns about what will be published in Harry’s upcoming biography, and Meghan’s veiled criticism of the family in her new Spotify podcast released last week.

According to royal expert Phil Dampier, there is little “goodwill on either side” and that the royals will be “wary” of Harry amid what might be in his book. Mr Dampier also said a ‘visit to Scotland would create uncomfortable family tensions for everyone’.

He told MailOnline today that he would be “very surprised” if the Sussexes visit the Queen in Balmoral, where she is likely to stay for the next few weeks as concerns about her mobility problems mount.