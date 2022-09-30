We posed as a TikTok teen… and suicide posts appeared within minutes

The family of Molly Russell’s five-year wait for answers has finally ended as an inquest heard how the teenager viewed suicide and self-harm content from the ‘ghetto of the online world’ before her death in November 2017.

The head of health and wellness at Instagram’s parent company Meta and the head of community operations at Pinterest have both apologized for content Molly saw on the platforms during the case.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what we learned during the 14-year-old’s investigation.

– Who gave evidence from the witness stand at the investigation?

Molly Russell’s father, Ian, provided a pen portrait of his daughter before giving evidence.

Meta’s head of health and wellness, Elizabeth Lagone, and Pinterest’s head of community operations, Judson Hoffman, also appeared in person at the inquest.

Other witnesses included child psychiatrist Dr. Navin Venugopal, Molly’s headteacher Sue Maguire and deputy headteacher Rebecca Cozens.

– What did Ian Russell say during his evidence?

Ian Russell said the content his daughter had been exposed to was “horrible”, adding that Molly had accessed material from the “ghetto of the online world”.

Russell also said, “whatever steps have been taken (by social media companies), it’s clearly not enough,” adding, “I think social media helped kill my daughter.”

– What did Pinterest’s CEO tell the investigation?

Pinterest’s head of community operations, Judson Hoffman, admitted the platform was ‘not safe’ when Molly Russell used it, adding that he ‘deeply regrets’ the posts the teenager saw.

Hoffman said Pinterest is “secure but imperfect,” as he admitted that harmful content still “probably exists” on the site.

– What did Meta’s head of health and wellbeing tell the investigation?

Elizabeth Lagone, a senior executive at Meta, defended Instagram, saying posts described by the Russell family as ‘encouraging’ suicide or self-harm were safe.

The senior manager told the inquiry she believed it was ‘safe for people to express themselves’ but admitted a number of posts shown to the court would have breached Instagram’s policies.

– What did the child psychiatrist say?

Dr. Navin Venugopal said he was ‘not able to sleep well’ after seeing Instagram content seen by Molly Russell.

The witness told the inquest he saw no ‘positive benefit’ to the material the teenager was viewing before she died.

– What did the headmaster at Molly Russell’s school tell the inquest?

Sue Maguire, headteacher at Hatch End High School, said social media causes ‘no end of problems’ as it is ‘almost impossible to keep track’ of it.

She told the inquest that social media creates ‘challenges… we simply didn’t have 10 years ago or 15 years ago’.

– What was said about Molly Russell’s activity on Instagram?

The inquest was told out of the 16,300 posts Molly saved, shared or liked on Instagram in the six months before her death, 2,100 were depression, self-harm or suicide-related.

The court was played 17 clips the teenager saw on Instagram – prompting ‘the biggest warning’ from coroner Andrew Walker to those present.

But in the last six months of her life, she was posting on Instagram about 130 times a day on average.

This included 3,500 shares during that time frame, as well as 11,000 likes and 5,000 saves.

– What was said about Molly Russell’s activity on Pinterest?

The court was told that Molly created two ‘boards’ on Pinterest of interest to the investigation – with one called Stay Strong, which tended to ‘have more positive’ material pinned to it, while the other, with ‘much more downcast, negative content’, called Nothing to Worry About.

Molly saved 469 pins to the Nothing to Worry About board and 155 pins to the Stay Strong board.

The inquest was told Pinterest sent the 14-year-old emails such as ’10 depression pins you might like’ and ‘new ideas for you in depression’.

– What was said about Molly Russell’s activity on Twitter?

The inquest heard Molly reached out to celebrities for help on Twitter, including YouTube star Salice Rose and actress Lili Reinhart.

The court was told the teenager used an anonymous account to send tweets to celebrities.