‘We played cricket with happiness’ – Thailand captain Chaiwai after defeating Pakistan at the Women’s Asia Cup

Thailand captain Naruemol Chaiwai felt her match was having fun and executed their well-thought-out plans to take a four-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asian Cup in Sylhet. There are seven places between the two sides in the ICC T20I ranking, which made it quite a shock, but Thailand’s approach throughout the match was one of maturity.

“We are very happy with the win. Pakistan is a strong side. It is a top class team,” Chaiwai said after the game. “We played cricket with luck. We wanted to have fun in the ground. As you saw, it came naturally.”

She said the difference between this win and the last two matches was how they could carry out their plans against Pakistan. She praised the bowlers for limiting their much stronger opponents to 116 for 5 in 20 overs.

“We went with the same plan as in the last two games,” said Chaiwai. “We didn’t execute them well in those games, but today we were more focused. The bowling and hitting team did quite well. The bowlers threw in the right line and length. We also put the outfield players in the right positions. Outfield was also slow so they couldn’t hit the big shots.”

Thailand hean coach Harshal Pathak credited the batters, most notably Player of the Match Natthakan Chantham. She anchored the innings with her 51-ball 61 that included five fours and two sixes, her last six bringing in the half-century. He also thanked Rosenan Kanoh for holding her nerve against Diana Baig in the final.

“The batters did their job, especially Nathakan who lasted until the end,” Pathak said after the win. “She came up a little short, but she set up the match. It was finished very well by Rose. Her contribution was very important. She finished the match on a crucial stage against a world class bowler. It is very encouraging for me as a coach that we have prepared for these situations, we are slowly emerging.

“I believe we are sticking to the plans and wanting to execute them, which will take us forward. At the moment we are able to do it about three to four times in ten games. As a coach I look at seven to eight times .”

Pakistani opener Sidra Ameen, who scored 56 in 64 balls in the opening innings, was visibly shaken at the press conference, but didn’t want to give up all the confidence her side had gathered in their victories in the first two games of the Asian Cup.

“It’s annoying for us,” Ameen said. “Our efforts weren’t enough in the way we played. They deserved the win. We didn’t hit as planned. We came up 10-20 runs short. We didn’t bowl in the right areas either. They hit well, so credit goes to them.

“Ups and downs are part of life as a player. We have certainly been hurt as a unit. But we are looking forward to the next games. We have two or three games to go so we can bounce back.”

Thailand coach Pathak said his side will always play aggressively regardless of the opponent and hopes that this approach will allow them to achieve greater results in the future.

“Sometimes it comes out, sometimes it doesn’t. The more we try to play this type of cricket, we’ll get the hang of it over time,” Pathak said. “As long as we have the intention to play aggressive cricket, that’s very important. The league gives you the luck.”