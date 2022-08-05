‘We need to do an awful lot more’ West Ham boss David Moyes blasts his club’s transfer activity

David Moyes has warned West Ham supporters that his side is not yet ready for the start of the Premier League season as the London club prepares to welcome reigning champions Manchester City to the capital on Sunday.

The Scot was confident in his comments, even if he had no faith in his team ahead of the return of Premier League football, as he demanded more from club chiefs in the current transfer market.

West Ham have been one of the biggest players in the league to date in the transfer market, having already brought five players to the club.

But Moyes expressed his feelings during his pre-match press conference, saying there is still “an awful lot of work” to be done.

West Ham boss David Moyes has called for more signings this summer at the club

Maxwel Cornet joins from Burnley for £17.5million, making him their fifth summer signing after Nayef Aguerd, Alphonse Areola, Flynn Downes and Gianluca Scamacca.

Moyes’ call for more reinforcements, however, has been gently cooled as the 59-year-old admitted the London outfit is only interested in quality players.

“I don’t think we’re done yet. We lost four players – three and a goalkeeper – at the end of the season. We didn’t take anyone with us in January.

“We need to fill these voids. But we want quality players, we don’t want to fill them just to fill them.’

Moyes said West Ham have ‘a lot of worries’ ahead of the new Premier League season

The West Ham manager further questioned his side’s ability to beat Manchester City when he revealed Italy international Scamacca would not be available for selection.

Fans had hoped to get a first glimpse of their new £30m striker, but Moyes knocked down his chances of playing against City by saying: ‘Gianluca has only just joined us and he’s walking a bit behind, so I don’t expect him to. be available this weekend.

New signing Gianluca Scamacca will not play for West Ham against Manchester City

“He hasn’t played minutes in pre-season, so it’s very difficult to take him out so quickly.

“He has trained, but not so regularly and consistently, and the transfer cost him quite a bit. We got him in, I like what I see.’

The West Ham boss also expressed concern over the pre-season injury crisis that saw new centre-back Aguerd sidelined for 10 weeks after ankle surgery.

“We have quite a few concerns, but I’m not going to give them to you.

“We are trying to become a team that can be competitive at the top of the league. We need to make sure we go again. We are in a bit of a renovation. It may take a while.’

Moyes led West Ham to a Europa League semi-final and seventh place in the Premier League last season, but hopes to build on their recent success.