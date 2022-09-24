‘We made history when nobody was expecting us to win’ – Lalchand Rajput looks back at 2007 T20 World Cup triumph
“But we were motivated to do something. And by winning the World Cup, we made history.”
India won the T20 World Cup despite playing only a solitary T20I before the tournament; after all, it was a completely new format. On top of that, many of the leading pros like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid had opted out. It wasn’t a rag-tag team, with the likes of Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Ajit agarkar and Gautam Gambhir in the mix, but nobody gave them a chance. They still won.
And the impact: the birth of IPL.
For India, Hardik Pandya, returning to being an all-rounder of the highest T20 class, has been a big plus in the run-up to the World Cup; it has given the team the right balance.
“India should play with five bowlers and go with Pandya as the sixth bowler,” Rajput said. “Because if a bowler has a bad day then you should have an option. I would go with the combination of three medium pacers and two spinners because when we won in 2007 we went with three fast bowlers while Bhajji [Harbhajan] and Yuvi [Yuvraj] used for bowling spin.
“That [current] the team combination is good but it depends on how you play that day. Because in this format one bowler or one batsman can change the match. So we have to be on top of our game all the time.”