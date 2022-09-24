‘We made history when nobody was expecting us to win’ – Lalchand Rajput looks back at 2007 T20 World Cup triumph

Misbah-ul-Haq could have done many things with the innocent looking delivery from Joginder Sharma. All he did, in attempting a scoop, was to lob the ball to S Sreesanth at short fine leg. And India were the first T20 World Cup champions. 15 years ago today in Johannesburg. And the party started for India.

“Those memories will always be there because we made history. Nobody expected us to win,” said Lalchand Rajput, India’s coach at the time, on the sidelines of the Legends League Cricket tournament where he coaches the Bhilwara Kings. “Already before departure [for South Africa]everyone was talking about the young team, with a new captain [MS Dhoni], and new coach; Dhoni was the captain for the first time and I became the coach for the first time.

“But we were motivated to do something. And by winning the World Cup, we made history.”

India won the T20 World Cup despite playing only a solitary T20I before the tournament; after all, it was a completely new format. On top of that, many of the leading pros like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid had opted out. It wasn’t a rag-tag team, with the likes of Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Ajit agarkar and Gautam Gambhir in the mix, but nobody gave them a chance. They still won.

And the impact: the birth of IPL.

“It was the first T20 World Cup, so nobody knew what it was about. Nobody had any experience,” Rajput said. “Before the World Cup, the Indian team had played only one T20I. Since the IPL started in 2008, the players have evolved in the format. Many players have had a lot of playing time. There are many X-Factor players in Indian World Cup squad [for 2022]. At that time we had Yuvraj and Sehwag. Now there is Hardik Pandya, [Rishabh] Pant and Suryakumar [Yadav].”

For India, Hardik Pandya, returning to being an all-rounder of the highest T20 class, has been a big plus in the run-up to the World Cup; it has given the team the right balance.

“India should play with five bowlers and go with Pandya as the sixth bowler,” Rajput said. “Because if a bowler has a bad day then you should have an option. I would go with the combination of three medium pacers and two spinners because when we won in 2007 we went with three fast bowlers while Bhajji [Harbhajan] and Yuvi [Yuvraj] used for bowling spin.