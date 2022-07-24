‘We look useless up front’: Angry Chelsea fans call for their club to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Outraged Chelsea fans have slammed their side on social media following the Blues’ humiliating 4-0 pre-season defeat to Arsenal in the Florida Cup.

The Gunners tore Thomas Tuchel’s men apart in both halves thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Albert Sambi Lokonga, setting a mark for their top four rivals.

Chelsea’s result and performances have left fans wondering if the club is adequately prepared for the new campaign, which kicks off in less than a fortnight.

Thomas Tuchel’s team was thrashed 4-0 by Arsenal, causing fans to react angrily on Twitter

One fan described the performance on Twitter as the ‘most embarrassing football’ he had ‘ever seen from Chelsea’, while a second fan asked if the Premier League could ‘delay the start of the competition’ because the Blues ‘were not ready for it’ to be’.

Another supporter said: ‘Season starts in two weeks and we look useless. Like him or not, Ronaldo guarantees goals, time to bring him in for the first game of the season.”

The Manchester United attacker has been linked with a possible move to Chelsea since he made a transfer request at Old Trafford, although Blues interest has waned in recent weeks.

Furious Blues fans begged their club to sign Cristiano Ronaldo after the shocking display

Meanwhile, Arsenal fans enjoyed another convincing pre-season win, delighted to see their side building positive form ahead of the new season.

The Gunners narrowly missed Champions League qualifiers last season but have since strengthened with Man City duo Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, as well as Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner.

After Mikel Arteta Chelsea’s new side lit up, fans flocked to social media to praise the performance.

Arsenal fans described the performance as ‘confident’ and ‘unreal’ after beating Chelsea

A first Gunners fan said: ‘Comfortable, confident screen. It’s pre-season, but still a great achievement.

“Pushing incessantly in that Florida heat and humidity is impressive.”

Another wrote: ‘I know it’s just for the season, but we look unreal.’

Even ex-Crystal Palace and Everton forward Yannick Bolasie sang Arsenal’s praises by praising their line-up.

The next challenge for The Gunners’ season is the Emirates Cup final against Sevilla on Saturday, while Chelsea face Udinese on Friday.