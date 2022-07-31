‘We live in an Orwellian hell-scape’: Top economist lashes Facebook for ‘fact-checking’ recession

A top economist has accused the Biden administration of being “Orwellian” after insisting the United States was not in a recession – despite meeting the standard definition.

Two consecutive quarters of negative growth is often considered a recession, although it is not an official explanation. A non-profit, non-partisan organization called the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) determines when the U.S. economy is in recession.

Phillip Magness, director of research and education at the American Institute for Economic Research, commented on Joe Biden on Facebook on Thursday: “That doesn’t sound like a recession to me.”

The message – which is no longer visible – was labeled as misleading by Facebook fact-checkers.

“We live in an Orwellian hell,” he tweeted.

“Facebook is now checking anyone who questions the White House’s word games about the definition of a recession.”

Biden (pictured) insisted the country was not in recession, despite new data showing a second consecutive quarter of negative growth

Phillip Magness, an economic historian, believes the US is in recession, but the White House disagrees

Magness then tweeted, as the line continued: “Recession. n. 1. 2 consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth when the media hates the president. 2. A vague, holistic, ill-defined condition that you can’t talk about until the NBER makes a decision in a year’s time, provided the media likes the president.”

The long-running dispute was given a new impulse by: a White House fact sheet, issued on July 21, in which they said the determination of whether there was a recession or not was “holistic.”

‘What is a recession? While some argue that two consecutive quarters of falling real GDP constitute a recession, that is neither the official definition nor the way economists evaluate the state of the economy,” the White House said.

Instead, both official recession assessments and economists’ assessments of economic activity are based on a holistic view of the data, including the labor market, consumer and business spending, industrial production, and incomes.

“Based on this data, the decline in GDP in the first quarter of this year, even if followed by another decline in GDP in the second quarter, is unlikely to indicate a recession.”

Biden, seen Thursday, insists country is not in recession

The White House said in this July 21 fact sheet that the US was not in a recession

Magness explained in an opinion piece The Wall Street Journal on July 27, entitled: ‘A Recession by Any Other Name’, that the NBER is not the ‘official arbiter of recessions’.

He argued that the federal government often uses the general definition that most lay people prefer.

“Instead of addressing the underlying economic problems, the White House is playing word games,” he wrote.

He said their reliance on the NBER was “a very convenient move” as the NBER was often very slow in making its statements.

“The White House’s attempt to circumvent a recession demonstrates the dangers of politicizing economic terms,” ​​he continued.

Biden’s economic advisers are trying to gain time by using NBER’s otherwise defensible method. They hope this will protect the government from electoral resistance in the event of a recession.”

Biden and his administration did everything possible on Thursday to downplay a troubling new economic report that added to evidence of a recession.

U.S. gross domestic product shrank 0.9 percent in the second quarter, after falling 1.6 percent in the first quarter

The economy has added more than 1 million jobs in the past three months, even as economic growth slowed, in another confusing signal

The unemployment rate in the US has been on display since 1948, with periods of recession shaded in gray. There has never been a recession that has not been accompanied by a rapid rise in unemployment

The desire to accentuate the positive reflected the political tensions already at play in the run-up to the midterm elections.

Republican politicians are sounding the alarm that a downturn has already begun, a claim challenged by Biden and his fellow Democrats who wanted the public to focus on a few likely victories in Congress instead.

Republicans said the report showing the economy contracted for the second consecutive quarter was evidence of a “Biden recession” at a time when inflation is at a four-decade high.

Biden, in turn, cited near-record low unemployment and signs of continued business investment in the economy.

He stated, “That doesn’t sound like a recession to me.”

The president celebrated Congressional approval of a $280 billion bipartisan package to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry and the sudden resurrection of a Democrat-only proposal to cut the cost of prescription drugs, tackle climate change suit, fund the IRS, set a corporate tax minimum, and cut the deficit.

Other White House officials took Biden’s signal and shrugged their shoulders from the gross domestic product report showing the economy shrank by 0.9 percent annually.

“Where we are now, we are about to do some really historic things that would move the economy forward,” Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council, said when asked about troubling GDP. -report. .

“That’s our focus.”

In a rare press conference, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen admitted that Americans are fundamentally concerned about inflation, not about the back and forth between Democrats and Republicans over whether the GDP report shows the economy has slipped into recession.

“We must avoid a semantic battle,” Yellen told reporters, adding that “Americans’ biggest concern is inflation” and that they generally feel good about their ability to get a job and work. to stay.

Still, the Treasury Secretary used her own rhetoric to say that growth was ‘declining’ when the GDP report showed that the economy has shrunk in size over the past six months.

Yellen portrayed the slowdown as positive for an economy returning to normal after the pandemic — contrary to Republicans’ argument that it was an unabashed failure caused by democratic policies rather than a complicated attempt by the world to reinvent itself. the coronavirus pandemic.

Republicans rushed to take advantage of the report, with the Republican National Committee declaring it indicative of “Biden’s recession.”

Nearly 8 in 10 Americans described the U.S. economy as bad and about 7 in 10 disapproved of Biden’s economic leadership, according to a June survey by AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Consumer confidence, as measured by the University of Michigan, began to decline as inflation persisted as a threat, with relatively weak confidence among Democrats.

The Federal Reserve, which took a firm stand on Wednesday to raise interest rates to further slow the economy in a bid to curb inflation, indicated more rate hikes are on the horizon as a sign that the fight against inflation — and political skirmishes that ensue – could continue well into the November elections this year.