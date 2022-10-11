We know the Oilers can score. Their ability to defend will define Edmonton’s season

EDMONTON — It has been an anthem for some in this town, ever since it became clear that Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid would cement the Edmonton Oilers as one of hockey’s top offensive teams for years to come.

They could always score, but defense wins championships. Will the Oilers ever defend well enough to become champions?

“Well,” head coach Jay Woodcroft began, on the eve of Wednesday’s season opener against Vancouver, “we’re about to take that test.”

They have improved along the way. But not enough to rein in the Colorado Avalanche in Round 3, where the Avs scored 22 goals in a four-game sweep last season.

Last season, the Oilers finished 11th in the NHL with 104 points. They were seventh in scoring with 285 goals, but 18th in goals against (251 goals).

When it comes time for the playoffs, only two teams averaged more goals per game than Edmonton’s 4.06, and one of those teams won the Stanley Cup. However, the 3.69 goals allowed per game made the Oilers ranked 13th out of 16 playoff teams.

Only one team in the bottom half of the goals-vs-per-game chart won a round, and that was Edmonton, who won two rounds, of course. Any other club that coughed up goals at a rate of 3.29 or worse didn’t make it out of round 1.

To some extent, that makes the Oilers an anomaly as they’ve wasted opportunities all through the postseason. Tet they managed to outdo their mistakes.

Can you win a Stanley Cup that way? History says, no chance.

“That’s what this group has always been about: keeping the puck out of the net,” Captain McDavid said Tuesday. ‘A lot has been done about that. We don’t do that, we don’t hide from it.”

We plead guilty to McDavid’s second sentence, going back to the bubble, where the Oilers lost a four-game streak to Chicago while conceding 16 goals – an even 4.00 per game.

From that series emerged the column in which we argued that the Oilers would never take the next step until their two superstars – McDavid and Draisaitl – approached their defensive game with the same enthusiasm they showed offensively. That was three years ago, and we caught a lot of baloney for that column.

“I wish I had an answer for you,” McDavid said then, when asked what stood between his team and a playoff win. “Obviously we are missing something. I don’t know what it is and I’m sure everyone will regroup and try to figure it out.”

Today, Draisaitl is one of the NHL’s better defensive backs. He wins draws, kills penalties, plays pain…. You just couldn’t ask for more from the great German on both ends of the ice.

As for McDavid, we can honestly say that the best game we’ve ever seen him play was Game 6 of Round 1, a 4-2 win in a game we definitely had to win in Los Angeles against the Kings. McDavid had a goal and two assists and went plus-3 to 24:02 ice time.

We’ve seen all of his five-pointer nights and all those goals where he runs through a whole team to score. That night in Los Angeles, where McDavid simply refused to lose a fight or give an inch defensively, was the best game we’ve ever seen him play.

Two nights later, the Oilers defeated LA in Game 7 with a 2-0 score, conceding their lowest playoff tally (29). They found out – in round 1 against an underdog in round 1.

Can they maintain that defensive stance against the big boys in rounds 2, 3 and (dare we say) 4?

“We understand that we are an attacking group,” McDavid said. “We have to come together to keep the puck out of our net, and I think the goals will come. But preventing them from getting into our net is more important.”

Is this defensive corps good enough, with a top pair of Darnell Nurse and Cody Ceci, followed by Brett Kulak and Evan Bouchard? Will it be good enough if the Oilers go hard after Anaheim’s John Klingberg on the trade deadline, a prediction we’ll be making today?

As they say, it’s a process. One starting Wednesday night against the Canucks where we’ll be looking at a starting point for both teams.

From there they will grow their game.

“The hockey you see in October is not the hockey you see in May and June,” McDavid said. “There’s definitely a year-round growth.

“But I think the teams that get into their game fastest are the ones that are the most successful at the beginning. The teams that bring that energy and that intensity into October are the ones that get off to the best start. so we have to be one of those teams.”

Edmonton opens the season with a six-game homestand.

If their goals are under 3.00 by the time they hit the road, the Oilers will be a very tough opponent this season.