‘We know how important it is that Aboriginal voices be heard’: NSW backs constitutional change

The NSW coalition government has reaffirmed its support for an Indigenous vote in parliament despite federal counterparts opposing the constitutional amendment.

Aboriginal Affairs Minister Ben Franklin said on Thursday the government has supported in principle an indigenous voice in parliament to be enshrined in the constitution.

NSW Aboriginal Affairs Minister Ben Franklin says the state government supports an indigenous voice in parliament. Credit:Brook Mitchell

“Of course we want some more information from the federal government about how it will work, how it will work, and we look forward to Secretary Burney making that commitment,” Franklin said Thursday.

“We have made our position very clear. Our position is that the vote to parliament, enshrining the vote in the constitution, is a good thing, and we have given it our support in principle.”