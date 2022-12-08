‘We know how important it is that Aboriginal voices be heard’: NSW backs constitutional change

The NSW coalition government has reaffirmed its support for an Indigenous vote in parliament despite federal counterparts opposing the constitutional amendment.
Aboriginal Affairs Minister Ben Franklin said on Thursday the government has supported in principle an indigenous voice in parliament to be enshrined in the constitution.
“Of course we want some more information from the federal government about how it will work, how it will work, and we look forward to Secretary Burney making that commitment,” Franklin said Thursday.
“We have made our position very clear. Our position is that the vote to parliament, enshrining the vote in the constitution, is a good thing, and we have given it our support in principle.”
Franklin confirmed in August that the government would support the reform, while NSW treasurer Matt Kean also expressed support for the plan earlier this month.
Federal Nationals leader David Littleproud announced last month that his party would oppose The Voice, saying he didn’t believe it would advance Closing the Gap’s primary goal.
However, within a day of the announcement, Nationals frontbencher Andrew Gee and the Western Australian state branch broke ranks and publicly endorsed the Voice.
Franklin said the NSW government was still awaiting key details of the federal government’s plan to issue a vote to parliament.