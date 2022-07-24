‘WE HAVE LIFT-OFF’: AFL world left stunned by GWS Giant Toby Greene’s mark against Carlton Blues

He’s a polarizing figure, but GWS skipper Toby Greene left the entire AFL in awe after a stunning figure that saw cult commentator Dwayne Russell exclaim, ‘WE HAVE LIFT OFF!’ in the Giants game against Carlton on Sunday afternoon.

Greene looked like he had feathers instead of cleats on his feet as teammate Callum Brown’s defensive kick went up the wing.

Starting five yards behind Carlton defender Lewis Young, Greene’s spectacular athleticism was on full display as he timed his run to perfection and leapt onto the shoulders of the hapless defender.

He didn’t just sit on it either, he got even more money and flew to the roof of the Marvel Stadium, took a spectacular grab before landing like a cat.

Toby Greene is about to land after going airborne for a monster mark against Carlton

Russell called the moment perfect as it happened, and the audience heard an audible “OOOHHHH” after the Mark of the Year contender.

‘We have an elevator! The public is still stunned by that,” he said on the Fox Footy broadcast as Greene immediately turned and sent the ball within 50.

Commentators rushed to Greene’s incredible hold, while Jason Dunstall, one of the AFL’s greatest strikers of all time, said: ‘That’s huge…it’s a very good jump.’

Toby Greene flies during the spectacular Mark of the Year contender

Dunstall, who is no stranger to having scored 1,779 in his career of 1,254 goals, said Greene’s phenomenal athleticism almost counted against him when it came to earning the AFL’s famed Mark of the Year.

“He takes it in his hands, not in his chest. He had to go horizontal and almost risk life and limb to make it look even more spectacular,’ Dunstall laughed at halftime.

“His skills have a different range than everyone else in the league.”

Toby Greene soars over Carlton defender Lewis Young (number 33) during the first quarter of Giants game against the Blues

It was a tense half for Greene, with ex-Rose legend David King noting that it was typical of action to follow the whole field.

“It’s been a standard Toby Greene game. He gave away a 50, a shot from the pack out of nowhere and had a contender for the sign of the year,” he said during the broadcast.

The best on the ground might have already been screwed, but it wasn’t Greene, who had two goals before halftime.

The Giants social media team posted a series of tweets loving Greene, headlined by a response of ‘TOBY NEARLY HIT THE ROOF’, much to the delight of their fans.

Aussie actor and Giants fan Alex Williams showed his appreciation by writing “TOBY GREENE TAKES FLIGHT” featuring an airplane emoji, while many on social media called for the Mark of the Year award.

It has been a spectacularly entertaining game thus far, with Carlton holding a narrow 36-33 lead at halftime.

The game has all the hallmarks of Toby Greene blasting through a target after the siren to give his side the win.

More to come…