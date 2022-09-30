‘We have been officially censored!’ Russell Brand leaves YouTube

Controversial comedian Russell Brand has left YouTube and moved to Rumble after one of his posts was “censored” for allegedly spreading Covid misinformation.

In a clip shared on Tuesday, the 47-year-old actor explained that after his video on the “changing stories surrounding COVID” was removed, he’s moving to Rumble, where he’ll be streaming live for an hour during the week.

“We are officially censored by YouTube,” Brand explains.

Move: Controversial comedian Russell Brand has left YouTube and moved to Rumble after one of his posts was ‘censored’ for allegedly spreading Covid misinformation

“They removed one of our videos for misinformation, but why aren’t major media organizations censored for misinformation in the same way? Is it because YouTube is now part of the mainstream media?’

Russell shared that an earlier clip he posted to the site was removed for “citing information on official government websites, which we misinterpreted” regarding Covid.

He apologized in a now-deleted second video, saying he made a mistake.

The star explained: “We made an apology video, we removed that as well. YouTube removed our original video, we removed the apology video, in case we repeat the claim while apologizing for it.

Not happy: In a clip shared on Tuesday, the 47-year-old actor explained that after his video about the “changing stories surrounding COVID” was removed, he’s moving to Rumble, where he’ll be streaming live for an hour during the week.

“We made a mistake, a relatively minor mistake in my opinion, and we will be penalized!”

“To me that looks like censorship, and the reason I think it looks like censorship is because misinformation is constantly popping up in the mainstream media.”

Brand then played a March 2021 clip of MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, saying, “Now we know the vaccines work well enough that the virus stops in every person vaccinated.”

He pointed out that the clip was still online and did not include a COVID fact check.

Control: The streaming giant said its account was suspended for violating community guidelines

He reiterated that everyone now knows that “the truth is the vaccine won’t stop you from spreading it,” but that video is still on the site.

Russell continued: ‘So we ask: is there a standard for independent news outlets like us on our channel and another standard for what we would call the ‘mainstream media’?’

“Why are independent channels being attacked, censored and taken down, while mainstream media outlets are pushed, spotlighted and celebrated?”

The streaming giant said its account was suspended for violating community guidelines.

Rumble hosts former US President Donald Trump and his supporters who have been expelled from YouTube.

Brand joins MAGA supporters, Alex Jones and the son of ex-president Don Jr who are also on the platform.