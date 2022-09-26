‘We had warned her repeatedly’ – Deepti Sharma about Charlie Dean’s firing

Did Deepti Sharma lead Charlie Dean on the side of the non-rush hour at Lord’s on Saturday, a plan India had worked out in advance? Or was it an instinctive decision?

According to Deepti, who stopped in her bowling pass and knocked off bail at the end of the non-striker to complete a 3-0 sweep over England, it was a plan, but a plan formulated after repeated warnings to dean. Although, by the rules – the question of the spirit of the game is a very different matter – the fielding team has the right to run batters out without any warning for backing up too much.

“It was a plan, because we had warned her [for leaving the crease early] repeatedly,” Deepti told reporters upon the team’s arrival in Kolkata. “We did things according to the rules and guidelines. We also told the referees, but she was there [outside the crease]. We couldn’t do much.”

A detailed analysis by Peter Della Penna of ESPNcricinfo, who used a microscope to check every delivery of England’s innings since Dean’s arrival at the crease, she had exited the crease early, before the bowler released the ball 71 times, and was placed on the crease. 72nd occasion.

Dean’s dismissal, which left England 16 short, sparked widespread cricket debates. Several prominent English cricketers, including Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Sam Billings, tweeted their dismay at the dismissal. Others, such as Alex Hales – currently making a comeback with England’s T20I squad – supported Deepti’s act, saying: “It shouldn’t be hard for the non-striker to stay in their fold until the ball is in the hand leave”.

When asked the question after leading India to an ODI series win in England after 23 years, Harmanpreet Kaur had told the official broadcaster that no “crime” had been committed.

“Whatever we did today, I don’t think it was a crime,” Harmanpreet had said. “It’s part of the game and it’s an ICC rule, and I think we just have to support our player.

“I’m actually really happy that she [Deepti] was aware of this, and the batter takes too big a step. I don’t think she did anything wrong.”

Not long after, the MCC had welcomed the debate, but reiterated that what happened was within the law. “The law is clear as it must be for all umpires to be able to interpret easily at all levels of the game and at all times in the game,” it said in a statement.

“Cricket is a broad church and the spirit in which it is played is no different. As custodians of the Spirit of Cricket, MCC appreciates that its application is interpreted differently around the world. Respectful debate is healthy and should be continued, as one person sees the bowler violating the Spirit in such examples, another will point out that the non-striker gains an unfair advantage by leaving his court early.