‘We got to believe’ – stirring Brathwaite century gives West Indies hope of a bit of magic

After leading from the front and thwarting a small-handed Australian attack with a ruffling century to bring the first Test to a final day, Kraigg Brathwaite begged the West Indies to keep believing.

The West Indies needed a record 498 runs for victory or hit through 154 overs to draw. The West Indies reached stumps on 192 for 3 with Brathwaite batting through the last two sessions of day four to be unbeaten on 101.

Brathwaite’s 11th century of the Test has given the West Indies a pinch of conjuring a remarkable result, with the uncertainty over the fitness of Australian captain Pat Cummins, who did not bowl due to quadriceps pain, adding to the drama.

“We have to believe it. It was good to get through this today,” Brathwaite told reporters. “We had to fight. We knew from the start it was going to be tough playing Test cricket here in Australia. Australia is going to have a tough time tomorrow, so obviously it’s important that we start extremely well.”

After a top score of 64 in the first innings, Brathwaite was in uncharacteristically aggressive form in the second, marked by sweet attempts to rein in Australia’s pace. He also swept brilliantly against Nathan Lyon, who conjured bounce and spin in a dangerous spell late in the day.

On that day, Brathwaite put on a memorable innings in an unforgiving destination, where the tourists had not won a Test in Australia since January 1997.

“It means everything to me,” said Brathwaite of Australia scoring a century after narrowly missing out twice on their last tour in 2015/16. “And of course growing as a youngster watching the West Indies (in Australia)… Viv Richards, Desmond Haynes, Brian Lara… you know Australia is going to be a tough place to hit.

“This is clearly at the top (one of his best innings) and really meant a lot to me, to be honest. As a leader I just want to lead from the front.”

“[It] was a brain blur, because the ball wasn’t dead, so I don’t know where I went. [I] was excited, but luckily it didn’t cost my wicket” Kraigg Brathwaite, about dropping his bat while celebrating his century and getting close to exhaustion

Underlining his excitement at reaching his century, Brathwaite dropped his bat mid-pitch while celebrating. An alert Australia tried to run out before Brathwaite returned to his crease, when he picked up his bat and raised his arms in triumph.

“[It] was a brainfade, because the ball wasn’t dead, so I don’t know where I went,” laughed Brathwaite.[I] was excited, but luckily it didn’t cost my wicket.”

Brathwaite’s confidence may have increased as Optus Stadium’s much-hyped surface played few tricks, though some deliveries crept low, as Lyon looms as a final-day deciding factor.

“It’s still a good throw…from one end a few balls were creeping low. It’s always important to keep a straight bat,” Brathwaite said. “Tomorrow…maybe there will be some more cracks.”

If they avoid defeat, it could be an era-defining performance for the West Indies, who have shown improvement in the Test format this year. But a staunch Brathwaite, like his determined batsman, understood the daunting challenge ahead against an Australian attack that could regain Cummins’ services.

“It won’t be easy tomorrow,” he said. “We have to fight and it starts from ball one and if we can do that then I think we can have a good day.”