‘We feel good with no clothes’: Naturism, an old German tradition, wins new fans









Naturism was on the wane in Germany for decades, but is now winning over the younger generations.

In Germany, naturism or nudism is called “FKK” or “Free Body Culture”. The tradition, invented in the 1920s as an escape from social constraints, has been declining for most of the past three decades, but membership at a Berlin association has grown 10 percent per year since 2020. Devotees there celebrate the human body in all its varieties amid an age of social media filled with unrealistic ideals of beauty.