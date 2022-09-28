‘We did some character building’: Twitter storm erupts after Lara Trump sends her son out into rain

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lara Trump has drawn criticism after she posted a video on Instagram of her five-year-old son driving a toy vehicle in the rain as Hurricane Ian hit Florida.

Lara lives in Jupiter, Florida with her husband Eric Trump and their young son, Eric, whose middle name is Luke. The area has been battered by heavy rain and wind due to Hurricane Ian, which is now a Category 4 storm.

In the video, Luke can be seen shielding his eyes and drawing his knees together as he drives his toy vehicle through the pouring rain.

“I thought we had a clear window, but instead we did some character development,” Lara wrote in the caption. ‘Stay safe everyone!’

Lara can be heard in the video encouraging her son, saying, ‘Oh my God, Luke. Come on, you can do it, come on.

The video begins by showing Lara Trump’s son, Luke, in a toy vehicle in the rain.

As the video zooms in on Luke, he is seen shielding his eyes and drawing his knees together.

Lara then walks away from Luke to show the heavy rain caused by Hurricane Ian.

Lara moved the camera to show the heavy rain in the area. She also heard her son cheering in the video, saying, ‘Oh my God, Luke. Come on, you can do it, let’s go

Eric L. Trump (center), whose middle name is Luke, is the son of Lara (left) and Eric (right)

After other Twitter users distributed the video, a backlash immediately ensued.

Poll Do you agree with Lara Trump?

“I don’t know which is worse: that she did this to him or that she filmed it and then posted it as some kind of bragging,” one user wrote.

“He’s showing how family creates monsters,” another replied.

“I realized that he’s probably filming under an umbrella,” one scoffs. ‘Maybe she has enough character already.’

Another was more direct: ‘This seems abusive.’

Several users suggested calling Child Protective Services.

“That poor kid should have just kept driving until he got to the Child Services parking lot,” reads one comment.

Lara previously received backlash on social media after posting a video in October 2021 of herself drinking Trump-brand rosé next to a lit Trump-brand candle while her daughter, Carolina, cried beside her.