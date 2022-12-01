‘We did it’: Tunisians in France celebrate bittersweet win

Paris, France – Café El Emir in Paris smelled of fresh mint and hookah smoke. Behind the counter, Samy poured mint tea for customers who had trickled in to watch Tunisia play against France at the 2022 World Cup.

Before the game, he was not confident that Tunisia would make it.

“This will be Tunisia’s last game at the World Cup,” Samy told Al Jazeera. “The odds are stacked against us.”

Samy’s pre-match conclusion: “C’est chaud (it doesn’t look good).”

And he was right. Tunisia stunned reigning champions France 1-0, but were still eliminated after Australia defeated Denmark in the other group stage match.

El Emir had broadcast all of Tunisia’s World Cup matches and served tea and bongs to a packed house of Tunisian fans gathered inside and on the terrace in front of two flat-screen TVs.

The café is located in the heart of Paris’s Belleville district, the place to go for authentic fish couscous, rose-flavored pastries or other Tunisian specialties in the French capital.

Belleville has been home to thousands of Tunisians in France for decades. On Wednesday, they came out en masse to support their homeland against their adopted country.

More than a football game

The crowd at El Emir was diverse – old and young, men and women, French and Arabic speaking, and sometimes both at the same time.

Halil, 25, said he arrived in France from Tunis a few months ago. He admitted it was strange to see his new home play against his native country, but said he knew which team had his support.

“I love France, but I’m rooting for Tunisia,” Halil told Al Jazeera. “Tunisia is my team.”

France is home to the largest Tunisian expatriate community – there are at least 187,000 Tunisian-born people living in the country and even more French nationals are descendants of Tunisian immigrants. Many people who watched the game in El Emir had ties to both countries, which made this game a bit odd.

“This competition goes beyond sport,” said Tunisian fan Mohammed. “We have shared history, economic ties, cultural ties.”

Mohammed came to France from Tunisia at the age of five and said he still feels strongly connected to his hometown.

A rollercoaster of emotions

While many fans at El Emir seemed quite relaxed when the match started, they quickly began to creep forward in their seats and wring their hands.

Tunisia dominated early on and the crowd loved it. They burst into song and chant: “We will play and we will win.”

When home hero Wahbi Khazri scored the goal in the second half, fans on El Emir’s terrace were overjoyed. The whole place exploded.

“This is Tunisia’s game!” exclaimed Mohammed Messaoudi. “I wasn’t sure at first, but now we have it in the bag.”

However, that vote did not last, because even if Tunisia won, it was not enough to progress. Several people started watching the Australia-Denmark match on their phones.

All hope seemed lost when Antoine Griezmann scored a goal in stoppage time, and El Emir’s terrace began to empty as disappointed fans poured out. A few minutes later, those left behind burst into shouts of joy. The goal was disallowed. Tunisia had won.

“We did it. We won,” they shouted.

It is the first time that Tunisia has beaten France in a World Cup, a surprise that will probably go down in history. But for many Tunisian fans in Paris, the victory is tinged with disappointment.

“It’s a historic victory, we beat the world champion,” said 43-year-old Tunisian fan Chakib Ellili. “But it’s still a bit bittersweet because we’re not making progress. We missed our chance when we lost to Australia in our second game, but we are very proud of our team.”

Mohammed, the 29-year-old Tunisian who has lived in Paris since he was five, said he would support other Arab teams such as Morocco or Saudi Arabia in their development.

Samy and his colleague Taoufik at El Emir said their decision was an easy one. They applaud France.

“I am a fan of Tunisia, but I am also a fan of France,” said Taoufik. “Always has been, always will be.”