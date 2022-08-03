‘We come in friendship,’ Pelosi tells Taiwan’s parliament

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday that her delegation had come to Taiwan in “peace for the region” after the visit infuriated Beijing and sparked a diplomatic firestorm.

Landing in Taiwan late Tuesday, she defied a series of increasingly strident warnings and threats from China, which considers Taiwan its territory and had warned it would view her visit as a major provocation.

Second in line to the presidency, Pelosi is the most prominent elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

“We come to Taiwan in friendship, we come to the region in peace,” she said during a meeting with Tsai Chi-chang, the deputy speaker of Taiwan’s parliament.

When Pelosi – who is touring Asia – landed in a military plane after days of feverish speculation about her plans, Beijing’s response was swift.

US Ambassador Nicholas Burns was summoned by China’s foreign ministry late Tuesday and warned that Washington “will pay the price.”

“The move is extremely egregious and the consequences are extremely serious,” Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Xie Feng told state news agency Xinhua.

“China will not stand idly by.”

The Chinese military said it was “high alert” and would “launch a series of targeted military actions in response to the visit”.

It promptly announced plans for a series of military exercises in the waters around the island to begin Wednesday, including long-range live ammunition firing in the Taiwan Strait.

“Those who play with fire will die,” Beijing’s foreign ministry added.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said more than 21 Chinese military aircraft flew into the island’s air defense zone on Tuesday — an area wider than the territorial airspace that overlaps part of China’s air defense zone.

China has vowed to one day conquer self-ruled, democratic Taiwan, by force if necessary.

It tries to keep the island isolated from the world stage and opposes countries that have official exchanges with Taipei.

Speaking to US President Joe Biden last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Washington against “playing with fire” on Taiwan.

While the Biden administration is opposed to Pelosi’s stop in Taiwan, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said she had the right to go where she wanted.

However, the United States has said its policy towards Taiwan has remained unchanged.

This means supporting his government, while diplomatically recognizing Beijing over Taipei, and opposing a formal declaration of independence by Taiwan or a forceful takeover by China.

(AFP)