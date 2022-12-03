‘We changed everything’: How 56 schools transformed their teaching and boosted results

Teachers and principals from the Archdiocese of Canberra Goulburn visited Western Australia to see how explicit education, regular assessments and sound-based reading programs were being rolled out in a handful of schools there. “I felt a huge moral imperative to turn things around. We had to think hard about why what we did in the past didn’t translate into better results, particularly in reading,” says Fox. The kids don’t have time to cut loose at St Bernard’s. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen “If you want students to know something, you tell them. We know there’s a way the brain learns, there’s a science behind it, and effective classroom instruction involves breaking information into small chunks and building on them, rather than letting the learner lead the learning process. “This approach is one way we can try to close the equity gap in student outcomes,” he says.

The 56 schools are at the end of their second year and are adopting the explicit evidence-based teaching approach known as the Catalyst program, and internal analysis of NAPLAN results shows promising signs. Loading “Our primary schools show a statistically significant improvement in NAPLAN reading between 2019 and 2022 for Years 3 and Years 5. And results have improved over NSW averages, especially for reading,” says Fox. At St. Bernard’s, where a quarter of students come from disadvantaged backgrounds, this year’s NAPLAN results are even more pronounced: 94 percent of fifth-grade students achieved the top four levels in reading. In 2017 this was only 69 percent. Nearly 90 percent of students achieved grades in the top four of fifth grade, compared to 73 percent in 2017.

“Before we changed everything, we threw too much information at once at the kids. Children cannot process new information until they are broken into pieces and build upon. This is how knowledge is transferred to long-term memory,” says Brady, who has been a teacher for ten years. Fox believes that one of the most important changes is the improved collaboration between the schools, largely due to the common approach and schools and teachers now learn from each other. Loading “We used to have half of the school cohorts in tutoring and intervention programs. Dramatically improving the results was the only option,” he says. All of the classrooms in the system are simple: the desks generally face the front of the room – rather than in tightly packed groups – and the teacher gives instructions from the front of the room.

“A lot of our schools have had to buy new furniture because a lot of it was designed to make students face each other,” says Fox. “Teachers have to manage the attention of students. You don’t want kids to look and talk unnecessarily at their friends during class. The desks are now lined up in rows, the students face forward, and they often use small whiteboards to answer questions from teachers to show they’ve understood a concept.” The changes introduced at Fox’s schools are in line with NSW primary schools’ phonology-based approach, which is embedded in the new Kindergarten to Year 2 curriculum, after internal research from the Department of Education found that balanced literacy was less effective. Rebecca Brady and her class at St. Bernard Elementary School. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen NSW students improved in primary school reading in the latest NAPLAN results and rank in the top three jurisdictions by average scores across all domains.

“At St Bernard’s there is a sense of order and rigor in their teaching. It has changed the academic life of the students, but also the culture of the school,” says Hammond. The essence of explicit instruction is to break topics into small chunks, with the teacher regularly checking in on the spot to see how students are doing, understanding ideas and making sure they are participating. Hammond says that while there is a deep-seated perception that explicit instruction is obsolete, cognitive psychology is on the side of this approach. “But you would never have a system based entirely on explicit instruction. Once they have the knowledge, students can learn through inquiry.” Jennifer Buckingham has worked closely with the diocese on the changes. Credit:Peter Braig Fox says he also drew on the knowledge of literacy firm Multilit director of strategy Jennifer Buckingham; Jenny Donovan, head of the Australian Education Research Organisation; La Trobe University school of education associate dean Pamela Snow, Victorian math teacher Oliver Lovell and leading educational psychologist John Sweller to refine their new approach.

“School education in Australia seems to be focused on novelty and innovation,” he says. “We wanted evidence behind the changes we were making.” Buckingham has worked closely with Fox and the Archdiocese’s faculty to try to achieve their goal of having all students be proficient readers. Many of the primary schools use one of MultiLit’s programs – InitiaLit, an early literacy program with a systematic sound component – from Kindergarten through Year 2. “No other school system in NSW has taken a truly comprehensive approach to explicit education,” says Buckingham. “While things have improved in public primary schools with year 1 phonic screening checks, we still see many pupils falling short of reading literacy benchmarks.

“The Archdiocese of Canberra Goulburn is making sure that students are picked up so that there are no student dropouts year after year where they fall behind.” Loading Former head of the federal education department Lisa Paul says explicit instruction works especially well with underprivileged communities. “The schools of the archdiocese use an evidence-based approach to teaching reading. In the review we did in initial teacher education, we were not convinced of all universities [teaching degrees] learned to read in an evidence-based way. “It’s one of the ways we’re going to close the gap. And if it works, why isn’t everyone doing it?” says Paul.