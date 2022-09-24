‘We can all party together!’: Roger Federer hints at farewell tour after playing final career game

Roger Federer hinted at a potential farewell tour after he played the final professional match of his illustrious career in the early hours of Saturday morning at the O2 in London.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion failed to bring down the curtain with a final tournament win after losing 6-4 6-7 (2) 9-11 with doubles partner Rafael Nadal to Team World pair Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe on Making Cup.

Both Federer and Nadal were in tears at the end of a two-hour and 14-minute match that saw the former world number one squander a match that spoke volumes for the disappointment of a lively 17,500-capacity crowd.

Roger Federer hinted at a potential farewell tour after playing his final career match on Friday

Not that the final result mattered, with standing ovations for the 41-year-old throughout his ‘last dance’ and plenty of highlights including a 116mph ace and a sensational dropshot winner in the deciding tie-breaker.

Federer had announced last week that the doubles competition on the first night of the Laver Cup, the Ryder Cup-style team competition he set up, would be his last on the ATP Tour, but the door has been left open for more chances to see him in tennis courts around the world, just not in a professional capacity.

‘I have no plans whatsoever as to where, how, when. All I know is that I would love to go and play places I’ve never played before or say thank you for the years to come to all the people who have supported me so much,” he said during a press conference, that did not end until after 2 o’clock on Saturday.

The Swiss legend was in tears after his Laver Cup doubles match ended

‘Because the difficult thing about the Laver Cup was that the tickets were already sold out. You know, the people who maybe would have loved to be here too, couldn’t make it.

“Maybe there’s another way down the stretch where we can all party.”

Defeat after a comeback was finally admitted publicly by Federer last week after a series of operations over the past two-and-a-half years on his right knee proved unsuccessful.

It meant the final singles competition of his career came at Wimbledon last year, where he lost in the quarter-finals to Hubert Hurkacz, but he insisted retirement, which he settled on last month, was no longer a scary concept.

He added: ‘I was able to always remind myself again on the pitch how wonderful this is.

Federer took to the court with longtime competitor Rafael Nadal at the O2 Arena

‘This is not the end, the end, you know, life goes on. I’m healthy, I’m happy, everything is great and this is just a moment in time. This is obviously supposed to be like this.

‘Weeks ago I was actually so scared of this moment that it really worried me.’

While Federer was emotional during his on-court interview paying tribute to his wife Mirka, he was happy to bow out with a friend by his side in Nadal.

The duo shared a long embrace after the Socks winner confirmed defeat, before breaking down in tears after a retirement video was shown on the big screens and followed by a performance from British singer Ellie Goulding.

“Not being alone on court for a whole evening, that helped a lot,” Federer admitted.