We both walk and fight in shadow of our fathers! Benn and Eubank bound by boxing, tragedy and love

On Saturday night, at the Palace Theater in Southend on Sea, Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank met again at the center of attention: face-to-face for the first night of their Trilogy Tour, exchanging digs and more tales of a renewed rivalry.

Along the coast in Hove, Frank Smith enjoys a rare weekend getaway. Under some form of house arrest.

“I probably shouldn’t go to the gym,” says the 30-year-old. Not when Chris Eubank Jr is training.

Chris Eubank Jr (left) and Conor Benn are now ready to continue their family feud

It doesn’t matter that they will be family soon. Their relationship remains… complicated. For six years, Smith has been in a relationship with Eubank’s younger sister, Emily. ‘She’s actually the man of the relationship! That makes it a lot easier for me’, says Eubank Jnr.

For six years, Smith, the Chief Executive of Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn’s right-hand man, has also mentored Conor Benn’s career. “The business and family aspect of things don’t collide — not yet anyway,” adds Eubank Jr. up.

Recently, however, Smith negotiated a collision course with his future brother-in-law. Those worlds meet next Saturday.

One of the many tangled threads entwining these families, it dates back to 1990, when Eubank Jr and Benn Snr embarked on British boxing’s most savage, unforgettable feud. Nearly three decades after their 1993 rematch, Conor and Chris will write the next chapter. Smith’s plan for fight night?

“Half-and-half scarf in the front row, not smiling,” he jokes.

The sons of the two famous rivals make a difference 30 years since their fathers last met

Together, these warring tribes are bound by boxing, blood, thunder, tragedy and now love.

“That’s why this battle is happening: because of the history, the bad blood,” says Eubank. “I wanted to be part of something that had never been done before and will never be done again.” The fathers’ fights cast a long shadow over British boxing and their son’s careers. Even after the opening bell in London, their meaning will linger.

Eubank Snr, concerned about his son’s lowering to 157 pounds, tried to pull him out.

He reminded Nigel of the respective damage they caused to Michael Watson and Gerald McClellan, and even recalled his late son Sebastian, who died last year at the age of 29. “I’ve already lost one,” Eubank said. “It can’t happen again.”

But Sebastian and Junior used to fantasize about this fight. “From the day Conor turned pro, that was the case,” recalls Eubank Jr. “Wow, imagine if we were fighting… it probably will never happen, but…”‘

Eubank Jr and Benn Snr started British boxing’s most ferocious, unforgettable feud

Until about a year ago, they walked parallel paths: Eubank Jnr, 33, has fought at middleweight and super middleweight. Benn, 26, is approaching welterweight world title fights.

For a while, it seemed more likely that their fathers, both former world champions, would fight again. As late as 2016, Benn – then 52 – tried to lure 49-year-old Eubank out of retirement. Fortunately, they are now content with verbal sparring.

For years, however, their enmity seized a nation. Benn was the growling, brash Dark Destroyer of boxing; Eubank’s enigmatic eccentricity – the monocle, the walking stick, the posture – was masterfully cultivated. Simply the best villain. It was a fascinating clash of styles.

Three decades later, Eubank Jr has inherited that role and mischievously teased Benn. Weight is another common theme.

Before their father’s first fight, Nigel Benn is said to have spent 45 minutes shadow boxing in a steam room, wearing four layers, while losing 6 pounds in three hours.

At the NEC in Birmingham, Eubank Snr captured Benn’s WBO middleweight crown after nine rounds of relentless ferocity.

Three years later, the rematch – for 42,000 at Old Trafford – brought fewer fireworks. But the controversial draw left things unfinished.

The dividing lines are now blurred. There seems to be more coming together with Benn and Eubank Jr than dividing them. But with both sides compromised, the negotiations contain a clause of silence. “Knowing that Frank is with my sister every night, there are certain things I couldn’t say to her,” Eubank Jr. revealed.

He didn’t have to worry. “She doesn’t tell me anything,” Smith says. “Emily asked me questions that I couldn’t answer back then…there were times on the phone, especially with Conor, when I said things.” Then look around. ‘And Emily would be there: ‘What was that?’

As always, it was the smaller letter of the deal — whose name appears first, who walks second — that proved tricky. “We are not difficult at all,” emphasizes Eubank Jr. Simply put: ‘I’m not a pumpjack.’

Nigel Benn Celebrates Son Conor After Winning WBA Continental Welterweight Belt

It’s something of a family trait. “Although I don’t know Chris very well, I spend most of my time with Emily, so I know what’s going through their minds,” Smith says.

“They’re very persistent people… she’ll probably try if I say so (but) I don’t think she’s told me she loves me more than twice in six years. I know she does, but that’s just their mentality.’

Eubank Jr jokes that Smith has a look that tells him one thing: “He’s a little scared of me.”

“I’m afraid of them all,” Smith says. Especially Emily.

“Ask them all: she’s the toughest… she scares me.” He will have to be very careful next week.

“If Conor takes a hit at night, he can’t get up and yell, ‘Yeah, get him!'” says Eubank Jr. “Because he gets a slap in the mouth.”

Senior is the man who will have to ask the Matchroom CEO for Emily’s hand.

Chris Eubank as Father of the Bride. Eddie Hearn as a witness. Pity the groom who speaks between them. That wedding would further cement the entwined family tree atop British boxing.

Barry Hearn witnessed the wedding of Eubank Snr. Eddie Hearn promotes Conor Benn. Benn Jr is trained by Tony Sims, an old sparring partner of Nigel’s who knew Conor’s mother before Nigel did, and is led by Sims’ son, Charlie.

“You can’t compare me and Conor to (promoter) Kalle (Sauerland) and Eddie – they sign contracts all day. So it’s not a tough sport for them,” said Eubank Jr.

“Growing up with money and everything you need doesn’t put you in the right frame of mind to fight for a living…which basically means what I’ve done, and what Conor is doing, is actually even more impressive.”

But soon, Eubank and Benn, like their fathers, will discover that lasting legacy is determined by what they do to each other.