‘We believe’: Sarina Wiegman’s England side can make history with a first major trophy win on Sunday

England manager Sarina Wiegman says her players believe they can beat anyone if they want to make history by beating Germany in the Euro 2022 final tomorrow.

The Lionesses defeated Sweden 4-0 on Tuesday to end their curse in the semi-finals and can now win their first major trophy in front of 90,000 fans at a sold-out Wembley.

Wiegman, who is looking for a second consecutive Euro win after leading her native Netherlands to victory at home in 2017, says her team believes they can do it. “I think they really believe now that we can beat anyone if we do some things really well. We have already shown, we have already proven that we can do it. It’s not just words.

Sarina Wiegman has the chance to give England their first-ever major trophy with a win on Sunday against eight-time winner Germany

‘You also need some behavior, to help each other. That’s what the team has done so well. They have developed some confidence and then you can see the target. We just have to raise the level and score goals.

“Mentally it’s about making the right football decisions in the game and having the right qualities, also because it starts with the quality of the players.”

Wiegman believes her players have already inspired the country, but insisted they wouldn’t settle for second place.

“Of course you know when you win, we’ve won the quarter-finals and the semi-finals, we’ve made all the difference and have been an inspiration to the country and that’s great, but we want more.

England’s Beth Mead (right) is the tournament’s top scorer with six of the Lionesses’ 20 goals to date

“You know if you win a big tournament that it would really make a difference, I’d be really proud of that. I don’t think beyond that. I’m just really focused on the game and most of the time you don’t realize, you probably realize 15 years later.”

Wiegman wouldn’t be drawn to England’s rivalry with Germany, insisting her side prepare for this final the same way they have for every match.

“You know when it’s a final you’re going to play against the best opponent you can imagine and that’s Germany. But everything else we normally do, before a game, we’ve done now, except we had one more day to recover.

Alessia Russo’s spectacular goal from the bench against Sweden stunned the football world

“We really analyze our opponents and talk about their patterns, their strengths, their weaknesses, if they have any. Then we say, “What are our strengths? What should we do to harm them?”

“We don’t talk about the rivalry between England and Germany, we really want to show how good we are and play our best game. There is so much eagerness in this team to win. And so much resilience.

“We’re so eager to show that we’re the best, play our best game. That’s what we try to do all the time. And hopefully that will lead us to win. Besides, we talk about players but not about history, it’s the here and now.’