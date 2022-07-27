We are working from home (again). Seven tips to boost well-being and productivity

Credit: Shutterstock



Telstra and Westpac are the newest companies to encourage staff to work from home just a few months after some of them returned to the office.

Long-term working from home is possible employees leave feel socially and professionally isolated. When people work from home, they have fewer opportunities to communicate and obtain information, which may explain why telecommuters feel less confident than their office counterparts.

Researchers also report working from home (WFH) has been linked to negative physical health outcomes, such as increased musculoskeletal pain and weight gain, as well as exhaustion.

If you’re still working from home or if your employer just got it fixed, the good news is that there are science-backed tips to help you overcome the challenges. Here are seven tips for navigating the coming weeks and months.

1. Maintain your connections

A main complaint in surveys about working from home is social isolation. We miss the contact with our colleagues and friends.

Loneliness has major consequences for our work, with Research showing loneliness at work can lead to emotional withdrawal, ultimately leading to deterioration in performance and well-being, as well as poorer health.

Now that the lockdown restrictions have ended, it is easier to maintain the connection. Scheduling regular meetings with colleagues is an easy and effective way to break the social isolation of working from home. Infection risks can be reduced by wearing respirators when social distancing is not possible. You should also stay at home if you are sick.

Some companies are now also implementing walking meetings. In addition to connecting with others, it is an easy way to get some exercise and also reduce stress benefits naturally. In a studywalking was found to increase creativity by 81%.

2. Clean up regularly

While a messy desk helped win a Nobel Prize and can be useful for creativity, removing clutter is recommended for many of the other types of tasks we perform on an average workday. A tidy desk can reduce cognitive load on our brains, making us more productive.

Researchers have found that clutter affects the thinking, emotions and behavior of employees. These factors influence decision-making, relationships, stress, eating choices and even sleep.

3. Limit Zoom Meetings and Reduce Pings

As technology platforms expand, so does the overload and distraction for our brains. After more than two years of WFH, the prospect of another Zoom meeting may be uninspiring.

There are a few things we can do. Turn off notifications if possible and ask if every meeting really needs to take place. Sharing documents and email can sometimes replace meetings. An old-fashioned good phone call can also be a good alternative. During a phone call, we only need to focus on one voice and we can walk around, which can help think.

4. Ask for feedback

Wondering how we do at work undermines one of the main psychological drivers of our work, a sense of competence. It can be more difficult to measure how your manager thinks you are keeping up with expectations if you are socially distant.

Getting feedback is: of vital importance for employees to develop this sense of competence, so be sure to ask for feedback regularly.

5. Create a WFH space

Research suggests that replicating what you have in the office can be a great way to manage or delineate a workspace at home. Having a good desk really matters.

Though few of us will have something as incredible as a musical puzzle deskwe can start with a desk that is both functional and beautiful.

A flat surface, ergonomic seat and suitable lighting can reduce problems such as eye strain, muscle pain or stiffness, and back injuries, as well as decreasing fatigue.

6. Identify restorative spaces

Spaces that promote psychological and emotional detachment from work are also important. Restorative spaces, such as lounge areas, cafes, nature spaces, and meditation spaces have begun toto appear in office environments in recent years.

Such spaces are shown to support mental and physical replenishment.

Taking a break on your favorite couch or in a sunny spot during the workday is an important part of maintaining well-being and productivity — not something to feel guilty about.

Before and after photos of the backyard. I started in July 2022 as a way to take a break from all of WFH’s screen time. I have replaced the lawn with natives and mulch, stone paths etc. My greatest joy is seeing the native bees in the garden and all the beautiful little birds. pic.twitter.com/cyCdUcGjdG — Dr. Ruth DeSouza (FACN) (@DeSouzaRN) July 22, 2022

7. Find ways to disconnect

It could be difficult for employees who work from home to switch off, especially if we don’t have a dedicated home office space.

Around half of employees increase their working hours when WFH. Not being able to switch off can have consequences outside of the working day.

A study from 15 countries found that 42% of people who worked from home had trouble sleeping and woke up repeatedly during the night, compared to only 29% of people who always worked in the office.

Many employees like not having to commute to the office, but the potential is there disadvantage to lose the “transition time” associated with traveling from home. We can use this time to separate private matters from work matters, to prepare for the day ahead, or to process the day that has just passed.

In addition to practical considerations such as shutting down software and completing tasks, Research shows with defined end-of-day rituals can help achieve psychological detachment, emotional regulation of the nervous system, and reduce physiological stress.

Instead of commuting, meditation, journaling, listening to music, hobbies or enjoyable activities, or sports, give us a mental break so that we don’t think about work hours later.

More than two years after a forced global experiment, we now know much more about the benefits and challenges of working from home. Implementing these simple, science-backed strategies can make a big difference to our well-being.

Do you feel socially anxious about returning to the office? You are not alone

Provided by The Conversation







This article was republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.