‘We are not offering forward guidance’: ECB ditches policy that blocked earlier rate rise

The European Central Bank has been unable to respond to rising inflation by raising interest rates as early as many policymakers wanted due to a commitment to push forward the guidelines it has now scrapped after nine years, according to people at the polls. decision were involved.

The ECB surprised many economists by raising interest rates by half a percentage point for the first time in more than a decade on Thursday, despite having indicated until recently that it envisioned a move of only half that magnitude.

Two members of the bank’s board of directors told the Financial Times they thought they would have raised interest rates at least a month earlier if they weren’t bound by guidelines that interest rates wouldn’t rise until the bank stopped raising rates in early July. buy more bonds.

“A reasonable number of people on the board wanted to do 25 basis points in June,” said an ECB rate setter. “Locking ourselves into forward guidance was useless in that regard.” A second councilor said the benefit of an increase in June was offset by “the loss of credibility” that would result from breaking its guidelines on the timing of when asset purchases would end, adding: ” It tied our hands.”

The insights highlight how central banks are struggling to reliably steer their monetary policy plans after being caught off guard by the rapid rise in inflation to its 40-year high. In addition, the ECB is grappling with a European energy crisis and political instability in Italy.

“Forward guidance is certainly no longer welcome,” said Spyros Andreopoulos, senior economist for Europe at French bank BNP Paribas. “They were constantly taken by surprise by the data, which eroded their credibility.”

An ECB spokesman said the June council meeting in Amsterdam gave “unanimous” support to leave rates unchanged and said it planned to raise 25 basis points in July, with a larger move likely in September.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday it had ditched its previous guidance on the size of future rate hikes after it “pre-loaded” its exit from negative rates and now switched to a “meeting-by-meeting” approach to determining interest rates. the borrowing costs.

“We are much more flexible; in the sense that we don’t provide any kind of forward guidance,” she said. “From now on, we will make our monetary policy decisions based on data, [we] will work month after month and step by step.”

The decision to scrap the interest rate forecast, a key part of the policy toolkit since its introduction by former ECB chief Mario Draghi in 2013, has been widely welcomed by analysts, even though some were still annoyed by the way the central bank broke its negotiations. . latest commitments.

“No guidance is better than bad guidance,” said Marco Valli, Europe’s chief economist at Italian bank UniCredit. “This is likely to increase volatility in expectations for rate hikes as markets try to understand the ECB’s reaction function at a time of elevated supply-driven inflation and substantial weakening in economic activity.”

The ECB is the last central bank to question the value of guidance. The US Federal Reserve dropped its heavily-signed plans for a half-point rate hike last month, just days before announcing its first 0.75 percentage point hike since 1994 after inflation rose more than expected.

Fed Chairman Jay Powell said after deciding it was “very unusual” for key data to land “very close” to a tariff-setting meeting, adding, “However, I’d like to think our guidance is still credible.”

Huw Pill, chief economist at the Bank of England, said earlier this month it would ‘not help’ to provide more guidance on rates © Charlie Bibby/FT



The Bank of England surprised investors last year by not raising interest rates when it was widely expected in November and then raising them when it was unexpected in December.

BoE chief economist Huw Pill said earlier this month that it would be “unhelpful” to provide more guidance on tariffs, while opinion was divided among policymakers. But a few days later, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said the first half-point rate hike since 1995 “will be one of the choices on the table when we meet again” in early August.

ECB officials said forward guidance was most helpful in indicating that interest rates would remain low for longer once they fell below zero and massive amounts of bonds were bought up. “We’re moving away from that world now,” one official said.

However, Lagarde did offer some advice on the future direction of interest rates on Thursday, pointing to more hikes in the future. “During our upcoming meetings, further normalization of interest rates will be appropriate,” she said, adding that the central bank aimed to “raise interest rates gradually to [a] largely neutral setting. We want to get there.”

Lagarde declined to estimate the neutral rate — the optimum level at which an economy won’t overheat or be held back — but other councilors estimate it between 1 and 2 percent, meaning the deposit rate now has a long way to go from zero.

The ECB chief also deleted the word “gradual” when describing its plans for rate hikes. She only used the word once during Thursday’s press conference — to describe wage growth — compared to seven times in June.

Council members criticized the gradualism concept in June, when some said it could be “misleading if interpreted as too slow or too rigid a pace of adjustment of monetary policy stance,” according to the minutes of last month’s meeting. .

Frederik Ducrozet, head of macroeconomic research at Pictet Wealth Management, suggested that the ECB publish its councilors’ interest rate expectations for the coming years. This is similar to how the Fed releases its officials’ average rate expectations every quarter.

“The ECB needs to come up with a new way to communicate its intention to the market,” Ducrozet said. “Otherwise it will add an extra level of difficulty to predict what they will do in the next meetings.”