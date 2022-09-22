We are in a golden era for skateboard games

Session: Skate Sim. | Image: Crea-ture Studios

The past few years have been a great time for skateboarding game fans. The highlight was of course the remaster of the first two in 2020 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games, but there’s also the slick mobile version of shredding with Skate City and the ridiculously over-the-top OlliOlli World from earlier this year. What’s great is that each of these titles has its own distinct flavor, whether you want to have a short session on your phone or whiz through an alien landscape. Now we have a different take on virtual skateboarding – and it might be the most realistic I’ve ever played.

Session: Skate Sim is out now after a period of early access, and it’s sort of a spiritual successor to the Skate series (which itself is making a comeback with a free-to-play title). The idea is that the controls are designed to more closely mimic the feel of real skateboarding. Each of the analog sticks on your controller represents a foot, and you pull off tricks just like riding a real board. So if you want to ollie, keep one foot down and push up with the other; if you want to go manual, keep one foot half down and try to balance for as long as you can. When doing more complicated things like grinding or flip tricks, combinations of pushing your feet in different directions are needed. When you ride Switch, the controls are reversed because your feet have switched places. You know, like skateboarding. The camera is also zoomed in very close behind your skater to give you a better sense of being at ground level.

It definitely takes some getting used to if you’re looking for high-scores to arcade-style games like Tony Hawk. You won’t make ridiculous combos right away – if ever. Session doesn’t even have a scoring system at all, so you don’t get the climax of seeing big numbers on the screen when you’re done running. Instead, it’s satisfying just to pull off a complicated trick, especially since it’s so hard to do.

In my first hour or two, I couldn’t do much more than land a kickflip. Every time I tried to grind a rail or even an ollie over a small obstacle, my skater would fly. Session has a relentless physics system that requires precision. What this means is that if you try to slide down a rail, for example, your board won’t automatically jump to the surface like in many games; instead, you need to line things up perfectly to get it done. Any mistake in timing or placement will make your skater jump like a very dramatic crash test dummy. (While the core gameplay in Session is very true to real-world skateboarding, the crashes are hilariously exaggerated.)

Session has a very simple single-player campaign that teaches you some basics. You can complete missions to learn moves and earn some money to buy clothes and skateboard parts. But for the most part I liked figuring things out on my own, roaming the streets – Session currently has levels based on San Francisco, New York and Philadelphia – and find places to try out new tricks.

It reminded me a lot of skating as a teenager: I found a kick or ledge that felt right in the game and then kept repeating a specific trick until I finally got the hang of it. It sounds tedious, but once it clicked, it was a lot of fun. I felt myself getting better. The first time I jumped on a ledge, went straight into a manual and then came out with a heel, it was so satisfying. It may sound like a relatively simple trick, and I could easily do it by mashing a few buttons Tony Hawk. But in Session, I had to earn it.

This also means that Session is definitely an acquired taste. It has difficult settings, but whichever setting you choose, it remains a challenge. One of the pause menus even displays a warning: “Session is a difficult game and will test your patience. Let us advise you.” Just like real skateboarding, but if you stick with it, that patience will be rewarded. And if not? Well, there are plenty of other great skating games for other tastes. Meanwhile I try to jump down these stairs for the twelfth time. I will land it eventually.