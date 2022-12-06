‘We are from Morocco, we are the lions’

Doha, Qatar – Anticipation grew as Achraf Hakimi stepped forward to take a penalty that could rewrite Morocco’s football history.

After 120 minutes, the teams were inseparable. When Hakimi got hold of the ball, Morocco prevailed with the penalties, despite the Spanish crowd doing their best to distract the penalty takers from behind the goal with camera flashes.

Morocco had scored two. Spain had missed two. If Hakimi put it in the back of the net, Morocco was through to the first quarter-final of the World Cup.

The crowd was on their feet, some standing on the seats. No one was seated except in the press box and VIP area.

Moroccan substitutes collected the flags thrown at them by the crowd. Celebrations reached a boiling point. It can happen any time. The nine near the center circle pulled each other closer together. Their grip was firm. Their hearts started beating faster.

The finish line was in sight, victory was theirs.

Hakimi marked his run-up. When he scored, his native country was out of the World Cup.

He scored.

The sea of ​​red erupted and Morocco entered uncharted territory. They are in a World Cup quarter-final for the first time after six attempts.

“It’s all the luck in the world combined in this result. We are all so, so, so happy”, a group of Moroccan fans in the Education City Stadium exclaimed after the match.

“We were always sure of a win. Because we are from Morocco. We are lions,” said Iman, originally from Casablanca but living in Qatar, referring to the team’s nickname Atlas Lions.

The festivities moved to the foyer, then to the steps, and finally to the outer edges of the stadium. But the Moroccan public was not done yet. Honking cars, waving flags, singing and shouting, relived but compelling, full of ecstasy and fury they danced on.

“I am so proud to be Moroccan now, wow, wow, wow. It’s amazing, it’s the best feeling in the world right now,” Khadija said. “I can’t wait for the next game. We stay in Qatar. We are not going home.”

In the sea of ​​Moroccan supporters, some Spanish fans were spotted quietly leaving the stadium.

“Espana, Espana, this is the way to the airport, Espana,” a group of Moroccan fans taunted before hugging their Spanish counterparts.

She has a flight back to Morocco for Firdous on Thursday morning. But she said she will be back for the quarterfinals on Saturday.

“This is huge, it’s huge,” Firdous said. “This is an achievement that Morocco has never achieved. We’ve been waiting our whole lives for this. This is just the beginning. We’re all for it.

“This morning I knew we had something special in store for us today. And this is it. I’ve seen all of Morocco’s matches at the World Cup. Tomorrow I will go back to Morocco, but I will come back for the next match. This is a sacrifice I am willing to make for the team.”

Mohammad Karam, barely able to speak after enjoying the “game of his life”, couldn’t believe what was happening on the pitch.

“I still can’t believe it. I dream. It was a lot of nerves, a lot of tension, a lot of emotions. But we did it. We’re in the quarterfinals.”