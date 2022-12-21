'We all heard about the 21st': Migrants arrive at Arizona border in the hundreds

He may not know the settlement is called “Title 42” or that the Chief Justice upheld it while the Supreme Court considers an appeal, but Roy knows the date.

“We’ve all heard about the 21st,” said the 29-year-old from the Dominican Republic, speaking through the bars of Donald Trump’s border wall just outside the Arizona town of Yuma.

“That was certainly my goal.”

As the clock ticked down from Tuesday to Wednesday, and until December 21, Title 42’s additional tier of immigration restrictions was intended to be lifted, preventing the immediate deportation of Roy and others like him.

But it remains in place as conservative states, warning of a wave of arrivals at the southern border, challenge the decision.

Roy and the 50 other migrants huddled around a fire as they waited for a Customs and Border Protection bus to pick them up and provide evidence that the surge has begun.

With the imminent lifting of Title 42, the southern border of the United States has seen an unprecedented number of illegal crossings into the country. Here in Arizona’s Yuma area, a mother and two sons from Colombia are apprehended by Border Patrol in the space of just a few hours, while a few miles away a group of 50 migrants try to keep warm by a fire while they wait for their pick-up and processing by the same agency.

About 50 migrants huddled around a fire to keep warm late Tuesday night, just as Title 42 was due to be lifted. A legal challenge means it will remain in effect for now

General view of the border wall, part of which was improvised using shipping containers in the Yuma sector of the southern US border in Arizona. The Yuma area currently sees between 500 and 1,000 illegal crossings per day. Toby Canham for DailyMail.com

A CBP source said there were as many as 1,000 illegal border crossings daily in the Yuma sector, which encompasses about 200 kilometers of border.

Local officials have already declared a public health emergency as they contend with growing numbers and a spike in winter flu.

And the mayor said they should start releasing migrants on the streets within days as the city has no place for them anymore.

Roy arrived after a seven-day journey via Guatemala and Mexico City.

“The economy,” he said, was the reason for leaving for the United States. “We are poor people who want to work, develop and support our families.”

He had other reasons – personal reasons, he said – when asked if he intended to seek asylum.

It was 44F in the desert sky Tuesday night. And his mostly male group, which included Nicaraguans, Venezuelans, Cubans and eight Georgians, was dressed in bright clothes, tracksuits and shorts.

They had waited for two hours at the site at a gate in the wall, sent there by border officials after crossing from Mexico, he said.

“Help us,” one said. “We need transportation.”

A mother and two sons from Colombia are apprehended by border patrol in Yuma, Arizona on December 21, 2022

A Customs and Border Protection truck patrols the border wall in the Yuma sector

They were on the wrong side of the 30-foot wall, but were already on American soil. Minutes after speaking to DailyMail.com, a border patrol van arrived to pick them up and begin their processing, mocking the Biden administration’s claims that the border is “secure.”

Yuma Sheriff Leon Wilmot denounced the administration’s policy, which he said had increased arrests by 14 percent compared to last year, to a staggering 310,000.

“It is clear that the government’s policy on border security is still a failure,” he told DailyMail.com.

For now title 42 remains in place. The Biden administration says it is a public health regulation that has survived its use now that the COVID-19 pandemic has eased.

But conservative states were given a reprieve on Monday when Chief Justice John Roberts ordered it to remain in effect while the Supreme Court considered their appeals.

The Morelos Dam is located a few kilometers from the city of Yuma. Migrants are dropped on the Mexican side from where they can cross onto American soil

They are told to follow the wall north where it is replaced by shipping containers stacked two high. There are border guards nearby who will take them in for processing

Some frontline states are not taking any risks. About 500 National Guard troops fanned out around El Paso, Texas, along the bank of the Rio Grande with barbed wire to deny entry to migrants.

But around Yuma, migrants continue to make their way to the busiest crossings.

At the Morelos Dam, a pinpoint of light bobbed along the border wall. It came to a stop as a border patrol SUV lit up the ground with its floodlights, illuminating a mother and two sons.

They had one bag – barely the size of a handbag – between them.

Diana, 30, knelt in front of an officer and swallowed back tears as she presented him with their passports, before explaining that they had arrived from Colombia.

“Violence in our city,” she said, was the reason for fleeing San Andres, an island known for its coral reefs and beaches, as well as drug trafficking and violence.

Before they could be taken for processing, her six-year-old and nine-year-old carefully removed the laces from their shoes and placed them in a plastic bag provided by the CBP agents. Diana removed silver chains from around her neck.

Diana arrived late Tuesday evening with two children under the age of 10 after a four-day journey from Colombia. She said she was fleeing violence in her hometown

Migrants wait their turn to have a Border Patrol agent take down their information in Eagle Pass, Texas on December 20, 2022

She said she didn’t pay a coyote to help her make the difficult journey, but she still made it to one of their favorite drop off points.

Migrants are left at the dam with instructions to follow the wall north, before reaching a place where the tall steel panels have been replaced by double-stack shipping containers.

They know that US officials will be waiting for them.

For now title 42 remains in place. It was a public health regulation that allows arrivals to be immediately deported, without the possibility of asylum, to prevent the spread of disease.

It was introduced by the Trump administration to help tackle COVID-19.

Texas National Guard troops patrol the border in El Paso, Texas, early Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Giovanna Dell’Orto

The Biden administration wants it lifted.

In its statement on Tuesday night, the Justice Department said the government recognizes “that the end of the Title 42 orders is likely to lead to disruption and a temporary increase in illegal border crossings.

“But the solution to that immigration problem cannot be to extend indefinitely a public health measure that everyone now acknowledges has outlived its public health justification.”

In its filing, it also asked the court to allow Title 42 to remain in effect until Dec. 27, to give the government more time to prepare, should the court ultimately dismiss the states’ case.

Those following Roy to the border have a new date in mind.