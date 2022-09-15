WBC president explains why Anthony Joshua has been ranked ahead of proposed Tyson Fury bout

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has explained the recent inclusion of Anthony Joshua in the organization’s heavyweight rankings.

Joshua entered the rankings at #6 earlier this week, as talks intensify for a long-publicized clash with WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury.

The move means the sanctions body will not stand in the way of the two best British heavyweights of the current generation finally settling their differences in the ring.

Speak with air sportsSulaiman explained that Joshua’s inclusion in the heavyweight rankings was strictly “on his merits” and as a result of the fact that he “had no obligation whatsoever to any other organization.”

The 52-year-old further clarified why AJ was not previously in the WBC top 15:

“He was not judged before because he was a champion of other organizations and then he was signed to fight for other organizations”

Fury has reigned as WBC Heavyweight Champion since 2020, defending his title in April against Dillian Whyte

Sulaiman also confirmed that Joshua’s new status as a ranked contender for the organization means the Fury fight can continue pending an agreement from both sides.

Fury has twice defended his WBC belt, most recently stopping mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte via sixth round knockout in April.

The win means Fury now has the option to defend his title against any ranked boxer in the WBC’s top 15, taking at least one of the hurdles that stand in the way of a super fight with his old rival Joshua.