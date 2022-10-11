WBC ‘Elizabethan Belt’ to be presented to winner of Shields vs Savannah Marshall

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall have added extra impetus to their undisputed middleweight bout with the WBC ‘Elizabethan Belt’ on the line.

The undefeated pair face each other in the ring at the O2 Arena this weekend, a month after their first date was called off.

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall face each other at the O2 Arena on October 15

The WBC has announced that the ‘Elizabethan Belt’ is at stake

Shields and Marshall were originally scheduled to exchange punches on September 10, but the event was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

But they will now meet in the ring for the second time after Marshall defeated Shields at the 2012 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships.

It remains the American’s only loss in her career — both in the amateur lineup and in the paid ranks.

This weekend’s fight is already a historic sacrifice as it marks the UK’s first all-female headline event.

And now the world champions are going to scrap for the commemorative ‘Elizabethan Belt’ to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign.

The purple belt features the monarch’s name, crown, and years of her life in the center, while both the US and Great Britain flags are on the sides.

Commenting on the belt, Marshall said: “Just saw the WBC tribute belt and it’s brilliant.

Getty WBO middleweight champion Marshall defeated American opponent Shields in the amateurs ten years ago

enormous Martyn Ford Is Huge After Gaining 25 Pounds After Iran Hulk Battle Collapse

Angry ‘You tried to kill my boys’ – Eubank Sr smokes at promoters of Eubank Jr vs Benn

rated ‘I don’t think Helenius can beat me,’ jokes John Fury ahead of Wilder’s comeback

Wrong message Eubank Sr sends emotional plea to son and reveals role of Mayweather Jr bling

For real Benn’s doctor reportedly faces investigation into doping claims

set on fire Tommy Fury Says He’d Fight Both KSI And Jake Paul On The Same Night







“It’s really good and the WBC really pushed the boat out of it – it’s one of a kind.

‘How can she run away with that? That cannot leave this country, that would not be good.”

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman noted, “Queen Elizabeth II will live on in our hearts and minds forever.

“The boxing world is uniting to pay tribute to one of the greatest people who ever lived, here where boxing was born.”

Tyson Fury has already expressed his desire to fight for the title when he defends his WBC heavyweight title on December 3.

However, it remains to be seen who the Gypsy King will face in his Battle of Britain showdown to take out Anthony Joshua now.

Fury took to social media where he uploaded a photo of the commemorative belt.

Captioning the snap, huh tweeted: “Would like to box for this belt on December 3rd.”