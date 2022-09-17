Wayne Rooney urges more English managers to stop being ‘stubborn’ and consider moves abroad

Wayne Rooney has urged more English managers to stop being ‘stubborn’ about jobs abroad in order to get better and develop themselves as coaches.

The former Manchester United and Everton striker is currently coaching in the MLS with DC United after leaving Derby County in the summer following their relegation from the Championship to League One.

Rooney did well at Pride Park but couldn’t help the team stay in England’s second division as a points deduction after the club went into administration left them in an uphill battle.

Wayne Rooney was appointed manager of DC United after his departure from Derby County

But rather than stay with Derby or take a new job in England, Rooney shocked people by crossing the Atlantic for his second management job.

While admitting it’s a ‘gamble’, the 36-year-old believes it will give him a chance to improve his coaching and thinks others should do the same, suggesting coaches in England can be too ‘stubborn’ to look elsewhere for work.

He told The times: ‘It’s an opportunity to get out of my comfort zone and develop as a coach.

“I could have been sitting at home waiting – managers are normally fired around this time and jobs would have come in but I think in England we have the best league in the world and a great structure underneath and we are a bit stubborn.

The ex-England striker wants more English managers to take risks and move abroad

‘Too few managers take that risk and challenge themselves by going abroad. Too many just wait and see what comes up in England.

“Going abroad is a gamble, but I believe in myself and you might say ‘what’s a safe option?’ Whatever club you go to, as a manager your job is not safe. I thought this was a way to continue my education.

“Yes, I played at the top, but you go back to the bottom, and I’m at the beginning of my coaching career and you have to do the work to get where you want to go. I want to learn, get better, develop.’

Rooney spoke to Graham Potter (pictured), who previously coached in Sweden at Ostersunds

Rooney also pointed to new Chelsea manager Graham Potter as a prime example of how coaching abroad can help build ideas as a manager when he revealed he spoke to him about club management.

He said, ‘I spoke to Graham last year. I had a few hours with him on Zoom and he went through his journey with me. He was good, interesting. He shared his ideas and I shared my ideas about how I work.

“It’s good to bounce ideas off another coach – I’ve done the same with Gareth Southgate and a few others.

Jose Mourinho has succeeded in his career in four different countries across Europe

“Look at Graham, or Arsene Wenger who went to Asia. [José] Mourinho has been to several places. Fergie started with small clubs in Scotland. Patrick Vieira passed here (at New York City FC) and went to France.

“Everyone has a different path, but they all did what they did to educate themselves and improve themselves. Sometimes as a manager you just take the job that is there and you work from there.

“You look at Klopp, he’s so engaged and emotionally attuned to his players.”

Rooney signed the former Crystal Palace and Liverpool striker to join his DC United team

Rooney was unemployed for just 18 days after leaving Derby before joining DC United. He hasn’t gotten the dream start as the club is still bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference after winning two of his 11 games.

He said: ‘I am rebuilding a club, rebuilding a squad and a big attraction is working with different nationalities, not only players but also staff.

‘My ambition is one day to manage at the top and that (a multinational environment) is what you get at top clubs.

‘I looked and thought it was a great opportunity to experience it.’