Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has told the club he must sell forward Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Ronaldo has asked to leave Old Trafford, but boss Erik ten Hag insists the Portuguese superstar remains in his plans for the new season.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid have all turned down the chance to sign Ronaldo, who could play in the Premier League’s opening game against Brighton this afternoon.

Current DC United manager Rooney, who played alongside Ronaldo for five seasons during the 37-year-old’s first stint at Old Trafford, believes the Red Devils should look to the future with a younger alternative up front.

“I think United should let Cristiano Ronaldo go,” Rooney wrote in The times. “It’s not that Ronaldo can’t play in a Ten Hag team. He can play in any team. Ronny will always score for you.

“But my personal opinion is that United are not ready to fight for the title right now, so the goal should be to build a team that can win the league in the next three to four years, and that’s where you have to plan.” make for.

“If the reports are true that Cristiano wants to leave the club then United should give him the chance to reach number 9 for the next three or four years and really help them build a team that is successful. Ten Hag must be given the time for that.’

Rooney played five seasons alongside Ronaldo at Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson

Red Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko, 19, is a name linked with a move to Old Trafford as talks continue between United chiefs and Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes.

The Portugal international missed most of the club’s preseason after being given compassionate leave due to a family issue, but did play the first half of their last friendly against Rayo Vallecano last weekend.

However, he and many other players left Old Trafford 10 minutes before time, which was labeled ‘unacceptable’ by Ten Hag.

Ronaldo has declared himself fit to start against Brighton this afternoon after his manager said ‘we’ll see’ when asked if the attacker would appear in the team’s season opener.