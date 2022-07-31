Wayne Rooney sent former side Derby a good luck message ahead of season-opening win over Oxford

Wayne Rooney congratulated former club Derby for their win over Oxford on a day where interim boss Liam Rosenior had feared he would never come.

After nine months of administration, Derby was on the brink of liquidation when a takeover bid from American businessman Chris Kirchner collapsed last month.

But in front of a crowd of 31,053 – the largest in the EFL on Saturday – they were rescued at 11 a.m. by local real estate developer and lifelong fan David Clowes, who sat in the boardroom to watch Conor Hourihane score the winner on his 10-minute debut. from full time.

Wayne Rooney (right) sent former Derby club a good luck message ahead of their win over Oxford, interim boss Liam Rosenior (left) reveals

“There were times (when I feared this day would never happen), said Rosenior, who was Rooney’s assistant last season before the former England captain took over at MLS club DC United. “It was scary, not just for me, but for every staff member and anyone connected to Derby County.

“It makes days like this sweeter. This day will always be remembered. It is something I will never forget and I am honored and privileged to be in this position.

Wayne called me on Friday to wish me the best of luck and he still cares deeply about the players here. We have become good friends and I wish him every success in his new role.’

This was Rosenior’s first game in charge of a senior team and he will hope to get the job full time with more results like this.

Conor Hourihane (left) scored the winning goal as Derby defeated Oxford United on Saturday

Oxford was the better side in the first half, but Derby grew in the game, earning Hourihane’s late strike that resulted in the points.

Hourihane is one of many experienced EFL campaigners to join Derby, with Rosenior looking to bring in at least two more before the transfer window closes.

Rosenior added: “We showed the players a video before the match of our trip. There were clips of fans marching through town during administration, some of last season’s goals and the new player we signed this summer. We started the preseason with five players. This is a new era.’