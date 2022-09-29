Wayne Rooney says Taxi Fountas ‘is struggling mentally’ with being accused of using the n-word

Taxi Fountas is staying with family in his native Greece for the weekend as the investigation into whether he racially abused an opponent in an MLS match continues.

Fountas has denied using the n-word in a conversation with Inter Miami’s Damion Lowe. The incident is said to have occurred in the second half of the game on September 18 and Wayne Rooney, Fountas’ coach at DC United, replaced him in the aftermath.

Rooney said on Thursday that Fountas will spend the weekend with his family and will remain in Europe after going to Greece for international service.

“It’s a serious situation and he’s struggling a bit mentally with it,” Rooney said. “The most important thing now is to give him time to be with his family, and we are waiting for the outcome of the investigation.

Taxi is adamant that he did not say the words he was accused of. It’s been really hard for him and his family, seeing things online and getting a lot of abuse.”

It means DC United will be without Fontas on Saturday night for the Montreal game.

Fountas took to Instagram in the aftermath to deny the claims, saying: “That despicable racist slur is one I’m exposing and haven’t used. We had a heated discussion on the field. But I have not racially abused anyone. I firmly reject racism in any form. It’s despicable.’

Inter Miami coach Phil Neville played alongside Wayne Rooney at Manchester United and praised his former team-mate for the way he handled the situation.

“There was a racist comment that was unacceptable,” Neville said.

‘A word has been used that I think is unacceptable in society. I think it’s the worst word in the world.

“I have to give a huge amount of respect to Wayne Rooney for the way he handled it. I’ve always known him as a class act and today he went up more in my estimation than he ever did, more than any goal he’s ever scored.”

After the referee spoke to the captains and managers, coach Phil Neville called his Inter Miami players to the sidelines to discuss whether they should continue playing

DC United boss Rooney then decided to take out Fountas the next time the ball went out of play

A statement from DC United added: “DC United are aware of the allegations involving a player during the game against Inter Miami. The club will work closely with Major League Soccer and Inter Miami to investigate the incident.”

DC is last in the Eastern Conference and seven points behind Toronto, which is penultimate.

Rooney will likely turn to the youth for the game as he plans a rebuild of the team for the 2023 season.