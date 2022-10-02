Wayne Rooney reveals talks with Rio Ferdinand after Patrice Evra’s ‘terrible’ Man United debut

<!–

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has lifted the lid on Patrice Evra’s ‘horrible’ start for the club in 2006.

The French fullback has gone down in United’s history as a club legend after spending nine years of his career in Manchester and winning numerous trophies with the Red Devils.

And Rooney claims there has been no luck in the defender’s successful career, instead citing Evra’s hard work after initially “finding it hard to deal with the intensity.”

Wayne Rooney Admits Talking to Rio Ferdinand After Patrice Evra’s Man United Debut

The Frenchman was disappointing after high expectations were raised after his arrival

Speak with The Sunday TimesRooney said: “You only have to look at the City side that day to understand how they have changed as a club, and my first 12 Manchester derbies in the league saw eight wins and only one defeat.

“That was in January 2006, at the Etihad, when Patrice Evra made his United debut and Fergie hooked him at halftime after Trevor Sinclair threw him in rags. I remember talking about him with Rio Ferdinand after the game. “Who is this? He’s terrible!” We both laugh about that with Patrice now.’

The Frenchman joined United during the January transfer window in 2006 and was seen as an exciting prospect from his time at Monaco. However, a disappointing debut, in which he was already hooked at halftime and United were defeated 3-1 by their rivals, cast doubt on that.

Evra was hooked on halftime when United were beaten 3-1 by their rivals Man City in 2006

Rooney claims Nemanja Vidic also struggled with the intensity of the competition before adapting

Rooney continued: “He proved to be an incredible asset but I think both he and Nemanja Vidic – who had also just signed and were struggling – found it difficult to cope with the intensity of the Premier League matches and training. offer.

“They got up to speed, but I remember dying after every session for the first month of training.”

Nemanja Vidic, who eventually formed a solid partnership with Ferdinand, joined the Red Devils in the same window as Evra – signing Russia’s Spartak Moscow.

Both players went through a period of transition after joining United, before becoming regulars for Sir Alex Ferguson a year later, claiming the club’s first league title in four years in 2006-07.

The two defenders have won five Premier League titles during their United careers

In the same interview, Rooney admitted that his bicycle kick against Manchester City in 2011 was not the best goal of his career.

The former England captain said he was ‘terrible’ at the game and pointed to his volley against Newcastle in 2005 as ‘technically better’.

“The funny thing is I was terrible at the game,” he said. Even my dismissal to Paul Scholes, before he held the ball wide for Nani to cross, was nasty and bouncy – a bad touch. But who remembers that?’

“Of course I like the goal. But I would say that the volley I scored against Newcastle in 2005 was technically better.