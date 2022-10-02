Wayne Rooney reveals Manchester United’s infamous 6-1 defeat to City fell on wife Coleen’s birthday

<!–

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has revealed he spent an ‘uncomfortable’ night celebrating his wife Coleen’s birthday alongside two Man City players just hours after losing the Manchester derby 6-1.

The match was something of a changing of the guard for Premier League football as City dramatically took the title from their local rivals on the final day of the season.

Reflecting on his form against the Noisy Neighbors during his time at United, Rooney wrote: the Sunday Times: ‘It was early in the 2011-12 season where you felt the balance of power starting to change.’

He went on to think about how devastating losing the derby was. He wrote: ‘City won 6-1 at Old Trafford on a day when we let Jonny Evans off the field, they took all their chances and everything went for them – but you could see how good they got.

“They had great players, like Vincent Kompany, David Silva, Yaya Toure, Sergio Aguero, Edin Dzeko and Mario Balotelli, who may have been immature on the pitch but were fantastic that day. It was the game where you really thought, “These can challenge and try.”‘

The loss hit Rooney especially given the plans he had arranged later in the day, as he explained: “It was terrible. It was actually my wife’s birthday and we had booked Wing’s restaurant in Manchester city center for a celebration that evening. Neither of us expected to be beaten 6-1.

“Gareth Barry and Joe Hart were invited and the last thing I wanted to do was go out or do anything — especially not hang out with two City players, even though they’re both friends.

“In retrospect I might have had to cancel, but a lot of people came and it felt hard to do that.

‘So I went. And it was uncomfortable. Not the best night.’