Wayne Rooney reveals decision behind documentary covering Plymouth Argyle with filming already underway

Plymouth Argyle boss Wayne Rooney has revealed why the club will feature in a new documentary.

The Championship side are the latest team to allow behind-the-scenes cameras to provide a fascinating insight into the club. The documentary will likely air next summer.

Other teams that have featured in documentaries in recent years include Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham, Sunderland and Wrexham.

Rooney, a former Manchester United and England star, has been in charge of Plymouth since May.

It is Rooney’s fourth managerial role following spells at Derby, DC United and Birmingham.

Some footage of the documentary was already filmed during Plymouth’s home win over Portsmouth and the draw at Derby, and there was a lot of focus on Rooney’s involvement with the club.

Rooney insisted he is keen to ensure cameras do not distract players in their preparations for matches.

Rooney said Plymouth live: ‘It has to be at the right time. Anything we think might impact players on game day, that access won’t be there.

“I think it happens nowadays anyway, most clubs also have their own internal cameras almost everywhere, so I don’t think it’s any different for the players, or a shock to have cameras around.

‘Once they get used to it, it’s not a problem. I think it’s really interesting for fans to have a better understanding.

“Of course, the fans see the players go out on the field and play in the games, but they really see the preparation of what happens during the week before the game, and the work the players are doing and how much they care.” how much we all care about getting results.’

Rooney claimed Plymouth will benefit financially from the documentary, while the club’s popularity could also increase further.

He said: ‘They are not present every minute of every day. There will be certain days that we will give you to film. It won’t be a big difference for the players or the staff. I think it will be good for the club. “I know there are big brands that are considering taking it on, but we’ll have to wait and see where that goes.”

“I think for the club, financially it will certainly help, which is very important for us in the situation we are in, but also if I am a fan of the club, I think it is something I would be very intrigued to see.” Obviously, you have to take everything into account and we felt that the positives were much greater than the negatives.”

Plymouth are currently 18th in the Championship, and Rooney has recorded four wins, four draws and seven defeats so far this season.

Rooney’s side will return to action on Friday night with a home game against Watford.

In 2015, Rooney starred in a documentary titled ‘Rooney: The Man Behind the Goals’ while giving a camera crew access to his family home.

His wife Coleen currently stars in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!