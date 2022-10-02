Wayne Rooney insists his bicycle kick against Manchester City was NOT the best goal he scored

<!–

Wayne Rooney has admitted that his bicycle kick against Manchester City in 2011 was not the best goal of his career.

The former England captain said he was ‘terrible’ at the game and pointed to his volley against Newcastle in 2005 as ‘technically better’.

Rooney has a number of goals to choose from when discussing his best strikes, as the DC United boss holds the goalscoring records for both Manchester United and England.

Writing in the the Sunday Times, he said: ‘We were going for the title and Arsenal, the closest challengers, were close behind. We had to win the game, but it was 1-1 with 12 minutes to go.’

When Nani’s cross came in, Rooney realized I couldn’t quite head and if I tried to control the ball, [Micah] Richards of [Vincent] Kompany would have caught me.

“If I was going to hit the target the first time, a bicycle kick was the only option. The ball was in the perfect spot and I just thought, “Why not?”

He also claimed he “don’t know” where his now “iconic” celebration came from

My celebration also became iconic, but it wasn’t premeditated. To be honest, I don’t know why I did it – run to the Manchester City fans and stand there with my arms outstretched and my head back.

“I think it’s because there were no players around me and I was waiting for a few to arrive. At such moments as a player you get such a feeling of freedom that you sometimes don’t know what you’re doing anymore.’

Despite the stature the goal achieved afterward, Rooney remembers playing poorly in the match.

“The funny thing is I was terrible at the game,” he said. Even my dismissal to Paul Scholes, before he held the ball wide for Nani to cross, was nasty and bouncy – a bad touch. But who remembers that?’

“Of course I like the goal. But I would say that the volley I scored against Newcastle in 2005 was technically better.

“That’s because I executed exactly what I set out to do – I wanted to start the ball off the post and bring it back, and the attack was just right.”