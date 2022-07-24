Wayne Rooney caught in a World Cup tug-of-war between BBC and ITV as both want him for punditry

Wayne Rooney has reportedly been caught in the middle of a TV tug-of-war as both the BBC and ITV look to add the former England striker to their coverage of the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Although Rooney has recently taken over the reins at former club DC United, the broadcasting roles will not interfere with his managerial responsibilities as the World Cup will take place outside the MLS season.

The former Manchester United striker has previously made forays into broadcasting for Sky Sports, appearing as a pundit on Monday Night Football in 2018.

A source told The sun: ‘Wayne likes to be involved. Not only is it a lucrative opportunity, but it’s also an area Wayne is eager to gain more experience in.

And for ITV and BBC, the landing of Rooney would be a massive coup. He is one of England’s best players ever and remains a huge fan of the national team.

Rooney enjoyed a long and award-winning career playing for England, winning 120 caps and scoring 53 goals during his time with the national team.

After hanging up his shoes in 2021, Rooney was appointed manager of Derby County.

The England record scorer earned credit for his valiant battle against relegation last season when the Rams eventually moved into the third division amid a myriad of problems off the pitch.

Rooney, who is now in charge of MLS club DC United, made his first signing earlier this week, bringing in former Derby midfielder Ravel Morrison on a one-year deal.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar starts on November 21 with a match between the Netherlands and Senegal.