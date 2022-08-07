Wayne Rooney believes Erling Haaland will be the difference for Pep Guardiola’s side this season

Wayne Rooney has supported Erling Haaland to develop into a ‘superstar’ in England as he expects the Norwegian to be a key factor in determining the destination of this year’s league crown.

The former Derby County boss, who has joined DC United as their new manager, said he was encouraged by Haaland’s performance in last week’s Community Shield, despite the player missing some key opportunities.

Sign up The Sunday TimesNoting Haaland’s aggressive performance against Liverpool, Rooney said the signs were there for the Norwegian to push through and have a decisive vote in the title race.

Wayne Rooney said he was encouraged by Erling Haaland’s Community Shield performance

He wrote: ‘I saw’ [in the Community Shield] City’s big signing confirms why he will be scoring many goals in England and will prove the difference in the title race in my opinion.

“He is an important reason why I see City retain the title,” he added. “Liverpool are an incredible team and can beat anyone on their day, but I just think City have better players all over the field and they’re a better side.”

Rooney went on to write that he expects Haaland to be able to handle the enormous pressure he faces, saying that despite some notable Premier League signings that have failed in the past, he “expects” the Norwegian to have a becomes success.

Former Manchester United forward says he has seen enough to believe Haaland (R) will dominate the Premier League

He wrote: “We’ve seen a lot of players come to the Premier League with great expectations and it didn’t work out, but I just have a feeling that in Haaland’s case it will.

“That he will make City better, handle it all and give them that advantage over Liverpool. If he starts the season well, I think he can become a superstar in the league.”

The former Everton and Manchester United forward also noted the turmoil in City’s roster this summer, with Guardiola allowing both Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus to leave the club.

Rooney said he “was and was not” shocked that the Catalan allowed Sterling to leave, writing that he believes Guardiola had “had in mind” for some time that he would bring a number 9 to “change things”.

“Many were surprised that Guardiola let Raheem Sterling go. I was both and wasn’t. Raheem was brilliant for City but didn’t play that much and I think Guardiola had in mind for a while that he would get a number 9 and things would change,” he wrote.

Sir Alex Ferguson often tried to refresh winning teams to keep them on their toes – Ruud van Nistelrooy was a prominent victim of the strategy

Comparing the shake-up to that of his days at United, when Sir Alex Ferguson used to sell and win titles, Rooney said they are in the ‘favour’ of the whole squad.

“It’s the kind of shock Sir Alex Ferguson always made at United,” he wrote. “After we won league titles, he would change things instead of waiting and expecting to win again by just doing the same thing.”

Meanwhile, Rooney also spoke about his decision to leave Derby earlier this summer following the failure of Chris Kirchner’s bid to buy the club.

Rooney said the MLS is of a higher standard for the championship and that this move will develop him as a manager

He wrote that he felt it would be best for all parties if he left the club after a difficult 18 months under a veil of uncertainty over Derby’s immediate future.

“I left Derby County in June because after all I had to deal with there, I felt it was probably best for both me and the club to look for new energy and ideas,” he said.

He added: It would have been easy for me to hang out and just take a job in England, a Championship club or whatever, but I just feel it’s the right move in terms of my development as young manager (DC United ).’

Rooney went on to defend the MLS, saying it was of a “significantly higher standard” for the championship.