Wayne Lineker organises BIZARRE tribute to the Queen as he brings bikini-clad women on stage

Wayne Lineker paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in a very bizarre way, after her death on September 8, at the age of 96.

The 60-year-old owner of the Ocean beach club joined a host of celebrities who paid tribute to the monarch on social media after serving on the throne for 70 years.

But the Celebs Go Dating star has come under fire for bringing bikini-clad women in military suits and bear hats onto the stage of his club in Ibiza.

The revealing ensembles are inspired by the uniforms worn by the King’s Guard regiment.

In the video Wayne shared on Instagram, the girls marched on stage in red and black bikinis, heels and high bear hats.

Ocean Beach co-owner Tony Truman then delivered a speech to a crowd of revelers at the venue.

He said to them, ‘Have you all had a great day? We are all having a great day today. But Wayne, myself and other business associates are all British businessmen and we couldn’t let this day pass without talking about yesterday’s events in the UK.”

Tony then tried to get the grieving crowd to cheer: ‘I think the majority of the crowd here today are from the UK if I’m right, yes.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re British, Irish, Scottish, Italian or Spanish – wherever you are in the world, I think you’ll all appreciate that one of the greatest, iconic women who ever lived in this world, released our has left the planet. Let’s hear it for Queen Elizabeth II!

“If you look up, you see the giant red London bus. You will see Mary Poppins, you will see the amazing girls of the stage as Beefeaters [sic] so let’s hear it for Queen Elizabeth II.”

The line of women then salutes as revelers sing along to the national anthem — with many online users labeling it “disrespectful.”

The monarchy’s death was confirmed and a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: ‘The Queen died peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral. The King and The Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.”

Her son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III as the world mourns his mother, Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

All of Her Majesty’s children had been rushed to Balmoral today after doctors became ‘concerned’ about her health. Hours later, she died surrounded by her family.

With the death of the Queen, Britain and her Commonwealth realms will enter a ten-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and abroad come to terms with her passing.

And when her son takes the throne, there will also be a celebration of her historic 70th reign that saw her reach her platinum jubilee this year – a milestone unlikely to be reached again by a British monarch.

Charles, the king, said: ‘The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sorrow for me and all members of my family.

“We deeply mourn the passing of a beloved sovereign and dearly beloved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the rich and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of grief and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”