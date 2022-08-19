Wayne Chivell, ex judge and coroner, fined $900 after causing delivery driver to have legs amputated

<!–

A retired judge has been fined $900 after accidentally hitting a delivery man – with the collision so bad that the victim had to have both legs amputated.

Wayne Chivell, 71, had stopped his Porsche at a red light on a highway in Plympton, Adelaide, in December to tell OzHarvest driver Brenton Rowe, 66, his back door was open.

The pair were behind the truck, but when Chivell returned to his car, he accidentally accelerated, rammed into Mr. Rowe and pressed him against his vehicle.

Later, both legs had to be amputated below the knees.

Chivell, a former South Australian judge and state coroner, pleaded guilty to an aggravated count of careless driving.

In addition to the fine, Chivell was given a nine-month driving ban.

Rowe has suffered from depression, anxiety and ‘ghost pain’ since the accident, the Adelaide Magistrates Court heard Friday.

“I find this terribly lenient for the devastation it has caused in my life,” he told the… ABC after Chivell was fined.

His wife has also had to give up her job to care for Mr Rowe, who said he is now “in a good mood” despite his injuries and determined to move on.

Magistrate John Wells accepted Chivell’s repentance, saying that “guilt weighs heavily on you.”

The 71-year-old apologized to his victim and said he would like to speak to him in person when he was ready.

“I am very, very aware of the pain and suffering I have caused him and his family,” Chivell said out of court.

“It’s something I deeply regret.”

Wells described the footage of the accident as “sickening,” but said it was clearly a “tragic accident.”

He attributed the accident to “a fleeting moment of inattention.”

Judge Wells said Chivell’s remorse was “palpable and sincere” and decided to lower the maximum fine from $1,500 to $900.